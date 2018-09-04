We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 4, 2018.

With the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer today, we might find ourselves feeling a bit tender too, specifically as the Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries at the start of the day. By the late morning, the Cancer Moon meets up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, to assist us with releasing the past and moving forward. However, it may be a challenge to do so as the Moon opposes serious Saturn in Capricorn by the afternoon. With this Moon-Saturn combination we could end up being harder on ourselves or others than necessary. The best thing to do is to try detach from emotional entanglements and stay objective as possible.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling like you're not quite living up to someone's expectations of you today, whether it's your boss or a parent or yourself. However, the important thing to ask yourself is whether these expectations are realistic and if they align with the person you are. Don't conform.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel like your thoughts and opinions aren't landing the way you want them to today, which could have you feeling misunderstood and second-guessing your judgement. Though try not to feel like you need to hold your tongue to please others. Embrace your authenticity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may not be feeling your best today as something or someone could be triggering your insecurities. The best way to avoid giving into the fear of not being enough is by celebrating those pieces of yourself you were taught to hide or ignore. In other words, embrace yourself — all of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be going back and forth with how much you do for others and how much you do for yourself today. If you find someone putting too much of a demand on your time and energy, you may need to set some limits. Look to your friends to be your source of support and assistance today.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be feeling pretty sluggish today, which could have you caught between needing sleep and needing to take care of your responsibilities. Though you should make sure your body is getting what it needs, make sure to take care of the stuff on your to-do list too. In other words, prioritize.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling a bit like an odd duck out today, putting you in a place where you might feel like you have to prove your talent or your lovableness to others with little luck. The key to happiness here however, is your freedom. Freedom from an old narrative that says you aren't cool enough.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The demand of keeping up with your job and your private life may end up making you feel like you can barely manage today. Though try to be as gentle as you can with yourself. Focus on the things you can control rather than worrying too much about what you can't. Things will work out fine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be in the mood for an escape today, but something seems to be weighing heavy on your mind. Try to see the glass half full instead of the other way around. Talking to your partner or someone you're close to could help you to see things in a new light. Be open to another POV.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your finances, you might be feeling a bit stressed today. Perhaps money isn't coming through as fast as you need it or the bills could be piling up. Either way, you're reminded to start working on ways that you can improve your relationship to your cash. Spend wisely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Open your heart, Capricorn. This might be the message of the day for you, no matter if it comes to a romantic connection or any sort of interaction with another. By allowing the light to flow out of you, you might be pleasantly surprised at what flows back in. In other words, love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Are you obsessing and over-analyzing something right now when you shouldn't? Give yourself a timeout. The answers will reveal themselves eventually but you may need to take a few steps back in order to see them. For now, try going with the flow and trusting the universe has your back.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're feeling bad about yourself when it comes to your social media friends, it's OK to unfriend and let certain people go. Instead, focusing on cultivating the friendships on and offline that stimulate your mind for the better. You have the right to curate your own life.