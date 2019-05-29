We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for December 2019.

We did it! We made it to the end of 2019.

And with multiple planets entering hardworking and pragmatic Capricorn this month, which includes bountiful Jupiter and a game-changing Solar Eclipse, we should find ourselves assessing what we've accomplished while looking ahead towards the future.

The month opens up with Jupiter's move to Capricorn on Dec. 2, which pushes us to be realistic about our goals and a bit more cautious about taking on unnecessary risks or responsibilities. This is a very different energy than Jupiter's run through happy-go-lucky Sagittarius (Nov. 8, 2018-Dec. 2, 2019), which was all about thinking big, doing things in a big way, and exploring all that the world had to offer.

With the planet of good fortune and abundance in reserved and industrious Capricorn for the next 12 months; our opportunities for growth and abundance lie in putting the time, effort, and patience to achieve our biggest goals while also being savvier about what we're investing our time, energy, and resources in. Since Jupiter is also associated with our beliefs and philosophies, Jupiter's stay in Capricorn will also show us where our beliefs might be fear-based and the work we'll need to do to challenge those beliefs and overcome our fears.

Meanwhile, communicative Mercury splits its time between visionary Sagittarius (Dec. 9-28) and logical Capricorn (Dec. 28-Jan. 16) this month, reiterating the need to not only think big but to also put in the work necessary to either bring those ideas to life or scale them down to something more doable. With the Full Moon in curious and intellectual Gemini on Dec. 12, many of us may see ideas or plans that we initiated over Sagittarius season coming to fruition, while the rest of us are pushed to let go of outworn beliefs and ways of thinking that may be limiting us or holding us back in some way.

Since love planet Venus will be entering unconventional Aquarius on Dec. 20, our self-worth, relationships, and bank accounts will flourish by taking a non-traditional route or honoring values that eschew the status quo. Breaking free of rigid rules, norms, and behaviors will be a theme under a powerful Solar Eclipse (which is also a New Moon) in Capricorn on Dec. 26, which will be asking us to redefine the way we think about success and achievement, as well as our goals and how we pursue them.

This month might bring you a make it-or-break-it kind of a moment when it comes to your career and ambitions. For some Aries, this could mean a major step-up from where you are, for other Aries this could mean going a totally new direction. Either way, it's not about doing things the way they've always been done but doing things in a way that only you can.

You could receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity now that either puts you in a new locale or a brand new state of mind. No matter which path you choose to take, this month is all about seeing (and embracing) all the possibilities that lay before you rather than trying to play it too safe. Let go of beliefs that tell you you "can't" and start adopting beliefs that say you "can".

It's time for you to do some digging this month and take an honest look at the ways in which you've been avoiding the emotional healing or self-development you know you need to do. No, Gemini, this isn't about being hard on yourself but about forgiving yourself and learning to deeply love yourself in a way that can foster connections where others can deeply love you too.

Partnerships and relationships get a jolt this month as you're asked to examine the quality of the connections you have in your life. If you've been too insular, expect to be pushed out of your comfort zone through meeting new people or turning a casual relationship into something more solid. On the flip side, if a connection has been lopsided, expect to move on.

Your health and well-being are at the forefront this month and now that you're being called to take better care of yourself, you might want to start working on healing any unresolved anger. Too, where are you consistently slaving away or sacrificing at the expense of your own happiness? If you want to achieve a goal, discipline is needed now. Hold yourself accountable for your own fulfillment.

You're entering a very fertile period now where whatever you choose to create can become something big. Your romantic life is ripe and full with potential, and your sense of self is becoming larger than life. The only question that remains is if you'll commit to juiciness that life has to offer you or if you'll shy away from it? Hint: there's more out there for you, because there's more to you.

Home and family are in the spotlight for you this month and as such, you might find yourself feeling nostalgic for better or worse. Here's a tip: your past has got you where you are today but you don't need to keep making your past your future. In other words, create your own traditions, create new memories, choose your family, put down roots in a new place, make yourself a home.

Your brain is burgeoning with big thoughts and ideas now and it's possible for you to bring them to life. However, it might require that you learn some new skills, open your mind, or connect with new people in order to do so. Where are you being too limited, cynical, or rigid in your approach or thinking? Now's the time for you to remove the blocks you've put in your own way.

It's all about the big bucks, Sagittarius. Know that this month offers you the opportunity to score a new job, financial opportunity, or hit a major financial milestone. Though in order to take advantage of what's coming your way, it's going to require that you know your worth, focus on what's truly important or a necessity, and be savvier with how you manage your resources.

Big things are happening for you now, Cap. In terms of hitting your targets and creating your own opportunities, you get a big cosmic boost to see you through. The key is believing that you already have what it takes to get there. If you're finding this hard to believe, you can build your confidence by being open to learning and ready to toss aside a false or an unobtainable self-image.

Though you might be spending a lot of time behind the scenes this month, you're ready for a little razzle-dazzle when it comes to how you look and feel. As such, this could be the perfect month for a wardrobe makeover or an upgrade in your beauty regimen. Overall, what you used to think was important, just isn't anymore. You're important though. Make healing and self-care priority.

Friendships and alliances undergo some big shifts and changes this month. While it can be a bit disconcerting to see old friends go, connecting with new people, especially those more on your wavelength, is exactly what you need now. You're growing and your community needs to grow too. Opportunities can arrive by way of people you know. Socialize with purpose.