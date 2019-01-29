We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekly horoscope for February 2019.

After the shake, rattle, and roll we felt in January, February brings us some grounding and calming vibes thanks to love planet Venus entering earthy Capricorn, go-getter Mars moving into sensual Taurus, and a mid-month Full Moon in practical Virgo. Of course, having the Sun and communicative Mercury entering healing Pisces will help too. Not only will this cosmic energy push us to take better care of our physical bodies and possessions, it will also encourage us to employ the power of community and healthy relationships, especially under the New Moon in group-oriented Aquarius. Happy Birthday, Pisces!

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Your mission is to be a little more focused in terms of what and who you give your energy to this month. Invest in people that invest in you and don’t fall into the trap of trying to keep everyone happy. Remember, you’re the star of the show now. Prioritize what’s important to stay motivated and on target.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Your star continues to rise as the cosmos sends you some extra mojo to help you with accomplishing your goals. As such, you could receive a raise or a leg up on the competition. Networking could bring rewards. Meanwhile, it’s time to ditch lopsided friendships. Overall, don’t ignore the facts.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

It’s time to explore new horizons and travel and educational pursuits could help lead you to places that enrich your mind and your soul. Some Taurus might even find love on the way. Career-wise get ready for a fresh start or a step up. Let your sense of fulfillment be your guidepost. You’re unstoppable.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

In matters of the heart, a love connection could become deeper or you may finally be ready to admit how you feel about someone. If you already have a partner, it’s possible that their finances will improve, thereby improving your finances. Your career takes off but nourish your soul too.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

A new relationship could be on the horizon (either in business or love) which should give you the feeling that you’re moving in the right direction. Be brave and open up to new possibilities. Start socializing again. If in doubt use your powerful intuition but don’t ignore the facts out of convenience.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Teamwork makes the dream work as you’re encouraged to reach out and collaborate with folks that can match your talent. In love, you could meet someone new with commitment potential while attached Leos could be embarking on a new chapter with their mate. Career-wise, get ready to put in effort.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Love is in the picture for you this month as the number of romantic matches significantly increases for you this month. Know that you are at your most attractive when you’re looking good and feeling well-rested and well-nourished. Meanwhile, be wary of unbalanced relationships. Love yourself.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

You’re encouraged to delve inward and pay a little more attention to your home and family life. Maybe this means spending more time (happily) at home or with family. House hunting? You could find the right spot now. Meanwhile, your love life gets a fresh start. Watch your cash and your well-being.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

If you haven’t been feeling as social as you should, this month is an excellent time to get back into the mix as love and opportunities could await you. With your popularity on the rise, this is also a great time to put your talents and ideas on display. On a different note, relationship boundaries may be needed.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

Your finances get a big boost which could come courtesy of a new job or by you finally recognizing how amazing you are. In terms of where your head is at this month, expect to receive some cosmic inspiration and homework on breaking away from an old way of thinking. Take care of your body.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

You’re what’s hot in the streets this month as the cosmos bestows you with some extra charm and allure. If you’re single and dating, expect the admirers to come beating down your door. You and your words are magnetic now, so work your magic like a pro. Meanwhile, try to dream a little more.

Austin Martin Courrege/Bustle

You might find yourself working on more behind the scenes stuff this month, but chances are you’re going to enjoy the solitude. Look to ways that you can feed yourself at the soul level. It’s OK to bring the spotlight back to your needs. A relocation or home renovation project can be fulfilling.