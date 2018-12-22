We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your horoscope for December 21-25, 2018.

Big things are happening this weekend as the Sun leaves freedom-loving Sagittarius for steadfast and hardworking Capricorn on December 21, which also coincides with the Winter Solstice for those of us here in the northern hemisphere. With Capricorn season kicking off, our attention turns to what we've accomplished for the year and what we're looking forward to accomplishing in the next. And thanks to an emotionally powerful Full Moon in Cancer on Saturday, we're called to release and leave behind anything that's emotionally unhealthy or fails to feed us from the inside out (family drama included).

Though with the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer until early Monday morning, we should find ourselves in the mood to spend time with those that we love, as Cancer and Capricorn are the zodiac signs associated with family and tradition. Plus, with love planet Venus still in passionate Scorpio and Mars in compassionate Pisces, many of us will most likely be feeling pretty tender and vulnerable this weekend, and in need of the warmth and support of those closest to us. And while Capricorn prides itself on being self-sufficient, the important thing for us to remember this weekend is that we don't have to go it alone.

By Monday, the vibe shifts significantly as the Moon shifts into warmhearted and generous Leo, setting the perfect mood for gift giving and holiday gatherings. With the Moon teaming up with Jupiter and Mercury in fun-loving and equally generous Sagittarius by the first half of the day, there should be more than enough good vibes and good tidings to go around. However, with the Leo Moon squaring off with Venus in Scorpio by the late afternoon, we'll just have to be careful of letting our egos get the best of us when it comes to connecting with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You've got some big ideas and it's time for you to start working on making them tangible. However, this might require that you listen to your heart and rely on the support of others for a change. At the same time, try not to be too hard on yourself regarding the past. Focus on the now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could manifest an opportunity that leads to some form of financial freedom or stability. On a similar note, money that you've been waiting for could finally arrive. Meanwhile, it's time to let go of outdated beliefs as they could be holding you back. A heart-to-heart convo brings results.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your professional life gets a major boost as you get closer to achieving a goal. In matters of the heart, it may be time for you to release an unhealthy connection to someone, especially if dealing with this person has done a number on your self esteem. Don't obsess. Get out and get social.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about you and your needs now, which is why you're called to give more time and attention to your emotional and physical well-being. Look to ways that you can engage your passions and feed your spirit. It might be time to take a risk on something you want. Know your worth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Dreams do come true, Leo, and this weekend you're encouraged to keep the faith when it comes realizing one of your dreams. If you find yourself feeling a bit tender this weekend, give yourself time to process but don't isolate yourself. Make time for fun and surround yourself with love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find all eyes and ears are on you now, but with the leaps and bounds that you've been making in terms of your goals and your career, don't be too humble. Though may sure you make time to play just as hard as you've been working. Getting some much needed rest is also advised.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to take a moment and celebrate all that you've accomplished this year. You deserve it. You might find others celebrating you this weekend too. The attention you get might even lead to an opportunity. Still, try not to look to others to validate you or your success. You won.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Once you realize how little you have to lose right now, taking a leap of faith on getting something you want won't seem so scary. All you need to do is challenge yourself to think differently. What's the best outcome that you can envision? Focus on that. You're closer to success than you think.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've been out grinding and putting in work. Now it's time for you to reap some of the benefits of your hard work. And those benefits could arrive in the form of cash. In matters of the heart, it's time to hold yourself accountable when it comes to love. No shortcuts this time around.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Happy Birthday, Capricorn! You're in the cosmic driver's seat now and as such, you can expect gifts and goodies from the cosmos. One of those gifts could be the partner you've been looking for. If a relationship is ending though, count your blessings. Better is on the way!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Whatever you do this weekend, make sure to take time out to do something you enjoy. At the same time, be mindful of what you give your energy to, especially if it's something that's pulling you off of your own path. Get comfortable with asking other for help or support.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Romance is in the air for you now, but it's less about your potential love matches and more about you. The more you choose you, the more magnetic you become. So, look to ways that you can begin taking up more space and living your truth. Professionally you are in for a win.