Your Holiday Weekend Horoscope For December 23-25, 2017

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Dec. 23-25, 2017.

This might be the kind of weekend that the holidays were made for, with the Moon in compassionate and giving Pisces for much of the time. The Moon enters Pisces on Saturday morning and syncs up with the Sun and Saturn in supportive Capricorn by the afternoon. As a result, we should find ourselves in the holiday spirit and eager to connect with close family and friends. Since Pisces is known for it's generosity, along with Venus in Sagittarius, this could be a good weekend to volunteer for a good cause and give back to those in need. Meanwhile, with Capricorn season underway, we're reminded of the value of resiliency and of having a support network in place.

By Sunday, Christmas Eve, the vibe should feel rather magical thanks to the Moon meeting up with imaginative Neptune in Pisces and Jupiter in Scorpio, which should keep us in a generous mood. A kind act will go a long way. There's just one hiccup to watch out for and that's when the Pisces Moon squares off with Mercury in Sagittarius, which could unpleasantly dig up the past and create fodder for a family argument. The best thing to do is to avoid getting sucked into the drama. Meanwhile, love planet Venus moves into Capricorn by late Sunday night, reminding us of the value of maturity, commitment, and substance when it comes to love, relationships, and how we earn our money.

By Christmas Day, the energy gets a little dicey as the Moon moves into Aries and squares off with Saturn and Venus in Capricorn. This might have to be another one of those days where it may help to lay low rather than entertain any family-related drama. Though the Aries-Capricorn energy can be helpful for showing where we may need to draw boundaries or leave toxic relationships behind. This cosmic combo can also be helpful for stirring up something we're passionate about, while the planets in Capricorn show us how to be savvy enough to go after it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

How you show up for yourself and how you show up for others may be two different things, though this weekend it's your job to begin reconciling the two. In other words, the only way you should show up is authentically. Meanwhile, focus on what you do want, not what you don't.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could find yourself feeling a bit dejected this weekend regarding something you've been wishing for and financial matter. However, don't take this to mean that what you want isn't happening. It may just mean that you have to dig in a little harder to get it. Honestly, that's light work for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While everyone is in holiday mode, you might find yourself in hustle mode this weekend as you make plans where it pertains to your career and ambitions. While you should make time to enjoy yourself this weekend, it won't hurt to get a jump on the new year by planning now. Stay clear of toxic family.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find you and your love nestled up together, discussing your vision together for the future. As big as your vision may be, just make sure that you're also paying attention to the details. On another note, start thinking about people with whom you want to collaborate with professionally.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might want to go easy on the last-minute shopping this weekend as the cosmos ask that you be a bit more frugal with your cash. At the same time, if you've been thinking about getting a jump start on your New Year's resolutions, this could be a good time to do so. Plan for the long-term.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Could you be kissing someone under the mistletoe? Romance is in the air this weekend. No matter if you're single and looking or already happily hitched, this weekend has a few delights in store for you. Singles could meet someone through a friend, while coupled up Virgos are in the mood for sexy fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be tempted to entertain at home this weekend, but you might want to keep it low-key for now, especially if others aren't willing to pitch in and help you make it a success. If you do decide to entertain, try not to go above and beyond, as your energy levels may not be as high as you'd like. Take it easy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This should be an action-packed weekend for the better, which means that spending time and having fun with close friends (or your romantic interest), will be what's on the menu. Though if you do decide to go out, just try not to ball out of control when it comes to footing the bill for these excursions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself in your feels this weekend, which could have you pining for some extra love and attention that may stir up some old family wounds. While it's important to honor what you feel, know that you have the power to change the narrative on how things go from here on out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With nearly half the stars aligning for you this weekend, there's very little that you can't accomplish. In fact, it's important for you to remember that, especially if something from the past sneaks up on you and tries to make you forget. Give yourself some credit for being here. You deserve it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You have big plans, yes, but are you volunteering information about your plans to the wrong people? Sometimes it's better to keep mum on what you're doing and focus on doing it behind the scenes rather than trying to get everyone in on your vision. Not everyone deserves that kind of access to you anyway.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Are you too worried about others have to say or think about you, especially when it comes to a parent? While you may want to live up to their standards for you, it doesn't mean much unless you're truly happy. Spend some time doing something you love this weekend, with people that support you.