With the Moon in emotionally intense Scorpio for most of the weekend and Venus, the planet of love and relationships in tender Cancer, the next few days were made for spending time in the company of those we love the most. The weekend won't be without its hiccups though. Late this afternoon the Moon (still in partnership-oriented Libra) squares off with power hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could have people overstepping their boundaries with others.

And speaking of boundaries, on Saturday Venus in Cancer opposes no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which may force us to draw a line in the sand in any relationship where we may be feeling taken for granted or devalued. Meanwhile, when the Moon enters Scorpio on Saturday, it will oppose Uranus in Taurus and square off with Mars in Aquarius, which could have everyone on edge. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to try to remain as objective as possible as we may be feeling a bit hypersensitive.

Though the vibe for the weekend improves by late Saturday and into Sunday as the Scorpio Moon gets a boon in cosmic support, including some friendly beams from Venus in nostalgic Cancer and compassionate Neptune in Pisces. This cosmic combo sets the perfect mood for family-friendly backyard barbecues and Memorial Day celebrations. By Monday evening, the Moon shifts into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, which helps us to finish out this celebratory holiday weekend strong.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Who are the people you're keeping company with? Do you value them? Do they value you? This weekend you're asked to think about the quality of your relationships. Your inner circle and your dating pool need to be shaken up for the better. Also, are you giving what you're getting?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you a little too invested about what others think or what they may be demanding of you. While you're in the spotlight now, don't worry too much about catering to the crowd. Focus more on being true to you. This is how you win people over. You can consider their feedback but you've got this.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have some big plans that you want to execute, but a financial matter may be getting in the way. While this may be a killjoy, this could be the delay that you need to determine if you're putting your time and resources into the right things. Make sure you're not selling yourself short.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone you're close to could throw you for a loop this weekend. You may need to exercise your boundaries as a result. Overall, you my be pushed to examine the ways you my be too compromising with others. A little self-preservation will go a long way. Make room for your own pleasure.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner, family member, or someone you live with could get on your last nerve this weekend. And the stress could be due to you feeling like they're not picking up their share of the slack or perhaps taking you for granted. Don't ignore your feelings. You may need a little "me time".

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You weren't born to fit into what everyone else is doing. As such, it may become abundantly clear this weekend that it's time for you to blaze your own trail and start being your true self regardless of who is on board. P.S. surround yourself with the people that cheer you on. You are worthy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have to go easy on the spending and be wary of making impulse buys this weekend as your time and resources are better spent focusing on the long-term. Meanwhile, when it comes to how you see yourself, make sure you're not doing it through someone else's eyes. Live your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The first half of this weekend may be a bit intense for you as you may find yourself needing to air out some feelings to or about someone that may have ticked you off. On a different note, when it comes to pursuing a dream, your perspective is everything. Look at the facts and the possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may not exactly be in the mood to socialize and hang out with others this weekend, unless it's with a select few people that you really, really like. In fact, that's how it should be this weekend — give your time and energy to people that value it. Financially, it's time to see how you can better save.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A group you associate with or a particular friendship may come under scrutiny this weekend as you wonder if you still identify with these people. If you don't, that's OK as you're going through a growth spurt and need people in your life that reflect and support that. Make sure you have them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may feel like you're under pressure this weekend as you juggle multiple demands between your career and family. You'll have to make sure that you make some room for you, especially when it comes to doing something fun. Though you need to take care of your physical health too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be in your feels this weekend, which means you'll have to find ways to entertain yourself so you don't fall into a funk. Maybe this means spending time with family or getting out of the house and having a little fun. A day trip could be refreshing. P.S. keep friends out of your love life.