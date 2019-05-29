We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for January 2020.

Welcome to a new year and a new decade, and with Capricorn season in full swing, we're taking a look at our to-do lists and checking it twice. Plus, with go-getter Mars entering adventurous and visionary Sagittarius we're feeling motivated to go big or go home.

However, we might want to take things slow and steady this month as the stars are packing quite a punch. That's because there are five planets in committed Capricorn now, including no-nonsense Saturn and powerful Pluto, both of which will be joining forces in a very rare and very potent meet-up on January 12. Though we may be excited to get the jump on the new year, this Capricorn crescendo might have us feeling heavier and more self-critical than usual. Couple this cosmic combination with a game-changing Lunar Eclipse in emotional Cancer on January 10, and it may be hard for us to move forward without swimming through an ocean of emotions.

The key thing to know about January is that many of the stark changes we're being asked to start making now are long overdue. We're being pushed to be unflinchingly honest about where we currently are (without beating ourselves up too much or blaming others) and do the work it will take get where we want to be. In many cases, the work involved will require that we either cut ties with the past, sacrifice a faux sense of comfort, or resist being complacent with the current status quo.

With Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, entering soft and soothing Pisces on January 13, the cosmos gives us a bit of a reprieve from all of the stress we'll be under. With Venus in Pisces, we're called to take a break where needed; to bliss out, meditate, find an escape through music, art, or film, and connect with the people that make our hearts sing. Since Venus in Pisces also values kindness and compassion, we can spread the love and make the world a nicer place by helping others and giving from the heart.

With chatty Mercury entering forward-thinking Aquarius on January 16, followed by Aquarius season kicking off on the 20th and a New Moon in Aquarius on the 24th, the latter half of the month offers us some opportunity to approach our plans with a clear mind and a fresh approach. This team of planets in Aquarius also encourages us to team up with others and make some new friends. If we want to deal with the challenges and make use of the opportunities that this month will be bringing, leaning on our communities for support, as well as lending support, will be the best bet.

Happy Birthday Aquarius!

The pressure could be on between a home-related matter and your professional life. Know that if there's anything pulled away from you at this time, especially in terms of a goal you've been working towards, it's helping to redirect you towards something more fulfilling and enduring. Still, recognize that you are more than the titles that are (or aren't) next to your name. Find the beauty and value in downtime and rest. Call on your friends.

Though as intelligent and sharp as you are, this month might show you how much you still don't know or have figured out, and that's OK. Now's not the time to get too stuck on being right. It's the time to be open and receptive to what you don't know while also being OK with being wrong too. All that said, this month could help you get a well-crafted idea out into the world. Your thoughts and words have impact, use them well.

Finances and boundaries are a theme this month for you, particularly with shared financial obligations or standing debts. If owed money, you may need to speak up on that too. Overall, this month pushes you to focus on your security, which may mean settling debts and being honest about where you're mishandling your resources. Too, January may bring a climactic end to unhealthy emotional entanglements. Think: accountability.

Expect some major shifts in your relationships this month, as the cosmos pushes you to take a hard look at where you may neglecting or sacrificing yourself for the sake of others and allowing the unhealthy people in your life to overstay their welcome. While saying goodbye can be hard to do, the universe is positioning you greatness and the only those that are in full support of it are invited to tag along. Speaking of travel: do it.

You're used to being in charge, Leo, but this month will show you just how many things you don't have control over. This is why having a spiritual practice or a place of retreat will work wonders for you now in terms of staving off the stress. If something just isn't coming together, know that the falling apart phase has its value. Seek out ways to partner and pair up with others. Money can come by way of those you know.

You might be feeling a bit restless and unsatisfied this month, as the cosmos pushes you to find new ways to engage the world around you. Simply put, the old ways of doing things aren't cutting it anymore. Something much better is coming in for you now, both in love and your professional life. Though you've got to be in a position to receive it. This means letting humility and self-deprecation fall to the wayside for now.

This month brings some big moments for your career, which include a promotion or ascent to the top. On the flip side, if you haven't been happy where you are and have been stuck trying to make due, you could end up making a swift exit in favor of something more stable and promising. Though at times it may be hard to get past the past or feelings of self-doubt, you're pushed to believe in yourself. Don't worry about who you piss off.

As someone that needs to already know the outcome of a risk or move before you take it, this month asks that you focus less on the outcome and more on the quality of your journey in getting there. Simply put, it's time to redefine how you think about success and failure. Failure can be a learning opportunity or the chance to go in a new direction. It doesn't mean you're incompetent or wrong. That said, lean on your people. Nourish yourself.

Money or something that you were expecting this month might not come through as expected which could send you into a tailspin if you let it. As stressful as the situation might be recognize that sometimes these things happen to help us to get crystal clear about what truly matters versus the things that we think matter, but don't. Too, it may also be time to work on creating more security and stability in your life rather than leave it to chance.

Empathy and forgiveness may be the mantra for you this month, not just when it comes to other people but also with yourself. You expect much from yourself and from others and while that's not always a bad thing; sometimes, as humans, people fall short. You can hold on to the grudge if you want. You can beat yourself up about it. But that just keeps you tied to very thing that you don't want. Here's an option: let it go.

Your health and well-being are in the spotlight this month. Taking care of yourself may mean getting real about the ways you may be overextending yourself to others or trying to ignore the ways your body and soul are trying to get your attention. There's this saying that goes something like: "even the strong get weak". Keep this in mind as you're reminded that you don't have to soldier through. Wherever you are, you are enough.

You're running with the big dogs now, or at least, you're on your way. Though instead of looking at others as though they're more capable or on a higher level than you, recognize there's nothing stopping you from getting on their level or exceeding it entirely. Though the first step in getting there is seeing yourself there already. If you need a push, the cosmos will be sending opportunities your way to boost your resume and your confidence.