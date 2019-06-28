We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for July 2019.

Big changes are afoot this month, thanks to the Solar Eclipse in tenderhearted Cancer on July 2 and the Lunar Eclipse in hardworking Capricorn on July 16. Under these two game-changing eclipses (plus Mercury retrograde, which runs from July 7 to July 31) we’re called to define and redefine what success truly means. As a solar eclipse is power-packed new moon and a lunar eclipse is a power-packed full moon, we can expect some significant beginnings and endings to be initiated this month courtesy of the cosmic weather.

Of course with communication planet Mercury retrograde for most of July (first in fiery Leo, then in emotional Cancer), we're also called to do our due diligence when it comes to communication. Since Mercury retrograde is a time where the frequency of misunderstandings, miscommunication, travel delays, and tech glitches is higher than usual; this month we're asked to exercise patience, active listening skills, and to be proactive about seeking or providing clarification as needed.

With love planet Venus entering nurturing Cancer (July 3) and multiple planets entering warmhearted Leo this month, which includes the kickoff to Leo season on July 22 and a New Moon in Leo on the 31st, one thing is for certain during this moment of change – it’s time to follow our hearts.

Happy Birthday, Leo!

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Your private and professional lives are in the spotlight as you could find yourself moving or relocating and making big strides in your career. Focus on strengthening your home base and family relationships as a strong foundation is needed for success. Revive a creative project.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

You could receive a major shift in perspective as you're pushed to let go of an old philosophy or belief system in favor of a new outlook. Expect to work on improving the way you communicate as well, especially with family. A home renovation or reorganization project is long due.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Your finances are the focus now as you could secure a new job or some extra income. You could also find yourself finally paying off a longstanding debt or loan. Either way, recognize you deserve to thrive. Meanwhile be wary of misunderstandings, especially with cash.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Big things are on the horizon for you this month, whether it's a new job, a new boo, a new look, or a new lease on life. Of course it could be a combination of all of the above. Though no matter what happens next, know life is about to change, leaving you to boss up as a result.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

With nearly half the cosmos on your side this month, there's hardly anything that you can't accomplish. Though a slow and steady pace wins the race now as some of the more tender pieces of you need some nourishment and care. Your confidence soars when you love up on you.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Your popularity gets a big boost this month, which could lead to several professional opportunities or the chance to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers of the world. Romantically, it could be time to close out a chapter. Overall, be more strategic with your time and energy.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Big things are going on for you when it comes to your career and ambitions. A step up in career, salary, or both could be on the horizon. Either way, you're called to take the lead. Just make sure to cross your t's and dot your i's when it comes to projects and presentations.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

It's time to get out there and experience what the big, wide world has to offer you. If it's been a while since you've traveled or took part in experiences that pushed you to stretch your mind and your belief in what's possible. Professionally, it's time evaluate what you're working towards.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Intimacy is a big subject for you this month as you're called to address all the things that may be keeping you from it. When it comes to love, recognize that you are worthy of it. On another note, you could find your finances changing for the better. Review how far you've come.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Some changes are coming down the pipeline when it comes to a significant relationship, whether professional or romantic. You and your partner could seal a deal that could provide you both with greater security. Meanwhile, there's a new version of yourself waiting to be unleashed.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Your health and well-being are the focus for you this month as you're encouraged to take better care of your mind, soul, and body. If you've been spending too many hours at a high-stress workplace or jam-packing your schedule with too many things, it's time for a change.

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Fun and romance are big on the agenda this month as you're called to bring your more fun-loving and flirty side out to play. It's possible that you could meet someone special. Meanwhile, you could be offered a serious opportunity to put your talent on display. Time to shine!