In this July 2020 Monthly horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every sign.

Change is in the air once again as the month opens with a super-charged lunar eclipse in no-nonsense Capricorn on July 5. As lunar eclipses mark endings, letting go, and completion, this eclipse pushes us to confront our fears and address our anger, as well as break free of outdated beliefs, crushing individualism, and narrow-mindedness.

With serious Saturn (Capricorn's planetary ruler) still in retrograde and dipping back into Capricorn on July 1, the theme for the month will center on dismantling the systems, contracts, and norms that leave us feeling stuck and powerless. Come July 12, when communicative Mercury begins moving forward again in intuitive Cancer, we're called to move forward, too, and leave the past behind.

On the 20th, we get a new moon in Cancer (the second one in a month), though with this new moon in a super-tense standoff with somber Saturn, it may be hard (or at least feel like it is) to get plans and initiatives off the ground. So as not to get discouraged, we're encouraged to reach down deep for some hope, inspiration, and stick-to-it approach to see ourselves and each others through.

Come July 22, the tension in the air dissipates a bit as the Sun moves home to warm and confident Leo, putting the spotlight on joy, generosity, and integrity, as well as our ability to fully show up for ourselves, as ourselves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If things don't go according to plan this month, don't get discouraged. It's not that you're not doing enough or doing anything wrong. You just can't do it alone or without careful consideration. Big changes are coming in yourself and your career. Though with all the work you're doing (emotional and otherwise), don't forget to make time for fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can spend this month focusing on your regrets and all the things you should have said, done, etc. Or, you can free yourself of the past and focus on all that you can do in the present moment. You have more going for you than you might think. Taking time to pull inward and tend to your tender bits can help you with moving forward. Stay hopeful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This month pushes you to clear the slate of unhealthy attachments so that you can fill the space up with the things and people that are in a better alignment with who you are. Some of this work will require some radical self-acceptance on your part. It will require effort to unsubscribe from old narratives, especially around your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This month will test you, in terms of how confident you are in yourself and your capabilities. Of course you're more than capable, but you're going to have to prove that to yourself. What you don't need is to prove anything to anyone, even if they try to guilt or oblige you to. That said, you're called to see people as they are, not how you want them to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can do this. This is the message for you to keep in mind this month as there could be some obstacles or roadblocks on your way to making your dreams real. While you should pay attention to the details, don't allow fear and perfectionism get in your way. Release your attachment to outcomes. Go with the flow. Make health and self-care priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You've been learning lessons on expressing yourself more authentically and asking for more when it comes to your love life and passions. July brings you one last pop quiz, so be prepared to show your work. Opportunities are abound (do your research!). Allow what's being removed from your life to wash away. Open up to new people and a new path.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This month pushes you to deal with the feelings and tensions that may have been bubbling underneath the surface for you so you can heal, and draw healthier boundaries with others. A move or relocation could be in the works as you pursue your biggest goals. Don't allow the past, or guilt, or fears of flying solo stop you from taking the reins with your future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You pride yourself on what you know and your ability to stay 10 steps ahead. But this month is less about having things all figured out and assuming the worst and more about being open to what you don't know, rethinking what you do know, and cultivating faith without being willfully ignorant to what's in front of you. Too, your career gets a boost.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This month pushes you to change course, especially if you've been stuck in a situation where you've been taken for granted or not managing your resources as well as you could. That said, something you've been working hard on starts to pay off in career and love. Just don't let a lack of patience or a moment of insecurity jeopardize your progress.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could end up butting heads with people this month as you're pushed to find improved ways of relating to others while being honest and forthcoming about your needs. Now's not the time for stoicism or maintaining control; now's the time for leaning on, opening up to, and being soft with others. Love and be loved despite your perceived flaws.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Fear, sadness, anger — these emotions are all apart of the human experience and while you're having your own experiences with these feelings, you're reminded that you're not alone. Take care of you. And if you're not able, ask for the support. Folks will come through. Too, remember to give yourself credit where it's due, even for the little things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

While things might not necessarily be coming together in a way that you planned, it doesn't mean that you can't get what you want. It just means that you have to work on finding the joy in the right now, amid the discomfort. Remember, you are resilient and you are powerful. Continue making yourself a priority, even if you have to make some extra effort.