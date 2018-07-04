We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 4-8, 2018.

With the Moon Void of Course (the period of time when the Moon is switching between signs) in dreamy Pisces for most of Wednesday, it's a perfect setup for a lazy, hazy summer day as VOC moons are for taking it easy. Since Pisces is a zodiac sign associated with the element of water, seaside or poolside parties will be particularly enjoyable. And although the fireworks typically end on the 4th, Thursday and Friday keep the action going once the Moon moves into fiery and fearless Aries early Thursday morning. Although there will be plenty of heat to go around, thanks to the Aries Moon and Mercury in passionate Leo teaming up with aggressive Mars in Aquarius by early Thursday evening, there will be meetup between the Sun in tender Cancer and Jupiter in Scorpio that may help to keep the vibe family friendly.

Come Friday, there's still a bit of tension in the air as the Aries Moon squares off with the Sun in Cancer and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. The best way to work off this energy is to do something physical, like a good game of touch football in the backyard. By Saturday and Sunday, things calm down significantly as the Moon enters laid-back Taurus on Saturday morning. With Taurus and Cancer being signs that love food and family, the holiday weekend seems to end on a high note.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may take a little while for you to get raring to go this holiday weekend but eventually you will be raring to go. If you're feeling a bit tense or low-energy, focus on activities that allow you to kick back and have some fun. If you need to get something off your chest, try to add a little tenderness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home is where your heart is this weekend and you'll find yourself having the most fun when you do what you do best: entertaining family and friends at home. Though if it seems like work is piling up on your plate, don't be afraid to ask others to pitch in help. Protect your energy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Spending time with your friends is where it's at this weekend, though is there someone in your midst that's more of a drain on your energy than they are a positive force? You might have to make yourself scarce around this person or else you'll be subjected to unnecessary drama. Lay low.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be tempted to work more than you play this weekend and if you need to handle your business, by all means do so. Just make sure you try to carve out some quality time with your peeps as they'll help to replenish all of the energy you've been pouring out lately. Don't be afraid to receive.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you feel like you've been slogging along in your feels lately, a change of scenery might help to lift your spirits. Consider taking a weekend getaway out of town or a short day trip. You might appreciate the chance to escape and clear your head. Meanwhile, focus on solutions not problems.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your family has a way of pressing your buttons, you might want to steer clear of them this weekend and spend time with friends or your partner instead. If you do need to show your face, perhaps keeping the visit short and sweet will be best. If single and dating, a new romance could bring the fireworks.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself a bit restless this weekend or find it hard to decompress and relax. That's why you'll have to make sure you do something physical (like exercise) to help you blow off some steam. On another note, when it comes to what you do for others, know your limit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to get out of couch potato mode and get back into the swing of things. Your first mission this weekend is to get out and have some fun. A new adventure awaits but just try not to break the bank. You're going to need to pace your spending. Self-care means being responsible too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to kick back and take it easy this weekend as you've been working hard enough. Since your energy will be rather low, it's best to keep company with people that energize you rather than people that don't. Later in the weekend, you''ll be ready to play. Love is in the air too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might do best hopping around to a few barbecues or social gatherings rather than staying in one place as this is a good time for you to be out and about. Try to get in your fun early in the weekend because towards the latter half you may be too tuckered out to move. Be wary of arguments with a loved one.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your cash flow may not be where you need to be this weekend, but if someone invites you over for a party, you could offer to volunteer your help in exchange for whatever costs may be associated with attending. Meanwhile, if you need to have a heart to heart talk, wait for the end of the weekend.