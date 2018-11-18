We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for November 17-18, 2018.

Although love planet Venus is finally moving forward in romantic Libra, things can get kind of confusing this weekend with communication planet Mercury retrograde in outspoken Sagittarius. At the same time, Mercury squares off with hazy and fantasy-based Neptune for much of the weekend, which could also make connecting with others on a romantic level a bit difficult. With Mercury retrograde and in a battle with Neptune, we'll have to guard against making assumptions, deception, and only seeing or hearing what we want to see or hear opposed to seeing the reality in front of us. When it comes to intimate communication or making date-night plans, it might be best to do it face-to-face or over the phone rather than via text or email.

As with any Mercury retrograde, we can avoid a misunderstanding with a lot of patience and the willingness to talk things through. But of course, we should always trust our intuition as well. By Sunday morning, the Moon leaves emotional Pisces for fiery and passionate Aries, turning up the heat in our love lives. With the Aries Moon teaming up with optimistic Jupiter in Sagittarius, we could find ourselves feeling excited about a current romantic connection or the possibility of one. However, when the Aries Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by the late evening, we'll have to hold off on getting carried away too soon.

Read below to see what the stars mean for you this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not be seeing someone or a certain situation as clearly as you should right now, which means that you should take some time getting to the truth of the matter. Moving forward in love may require you releasing something from the past or tempering some of your idealism.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to an intimate connection, can you really see this person as a part of your future? You may need to take a step back or some solo time this weekend in order to figure it out. This person might look good on paper but don't ignore the possible red flags.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and your partner may be thinking about the future but you might find that the two of you have a different picture about what that looks like. A conversation between you could help you to get back on the same page. Single? You could meet someone new at a social event.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It may be time for you to reassess the beliefs or ideals that you may have about relationships, as you could find yourself being caught between head and heart. While it's OK to be hopeful, don't ignore the reality of a situation or a certain person. Keep your wits about you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not have all the facts you need when it comes to a potential lover. On another note, you might be letting the sex with someone get in the way of you seeing what's truly going on between you. As such, it may be good to step back and allow yourself to see the truth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could be holding on to or romanticizing the past in such a way that it's making it impossible for you to move on to a new and happier relationship. Don't let nostalgia get in the way of you getting the love that you really want. Can you be practical and optimistic at the same time?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you've got date-night plans with your sweetie this weekend, you may want to make sure the two of you are on the same page when it comes to making and keeping those plans. Otherwise, it could lead to a unnecessary misunderstanding. Some compromise might be needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be willing to invest a lot in a love connection, but you may need to hold off just a little longer to see whether or not the object of your affections is willing to reciprocate the same energy. Let things unfold naturally and don't try to force it. All will be revealed soon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to love this weekend, you may need to exercise some tact or discretion when it comes to what you share with a potential love interest. They don't need to know every detail about you, Sagittarius, especially at the outset. Also, don't let the past cloud your judgement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may have your heart set on a certain someone or having a particular kind of relationship, but you may need to release your attachment to something that may either be unobtainable or just not the right fit for you. Give up control and you could be pleasantly surprised.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to your love life, you're at your happiest when you refuse to compare yourself to your friends or others that you see. Remember, what may work for others, may not work for you, and that's OK. The right person will appreciate your quirkiness and what you have to offer.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're incredibly magnetic now, and it will be hard for others to not notice you. While you may enjoy the extra attention, make sure that you don't get lax on your standards or what you value. In other words, keep demanding the best of others because you always give yours.