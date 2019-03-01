We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for March 2019.

We may need to batten down the hatches this month, as busy and communicative Mercury goes retrograde in the foggy realm of Pisces from March 5-28. With Mercury retrograde, it means we’ll have to keep our eyes and ears open, paying close attention to the facts and any pertinent info.

With Venus entering innovative Aquarius (March 1), rebellious Uranus moving back into Taurus (March 6) adventurous Aries season kicking off mid-month (March 20), and go-getter Mars moving into busy Gemini on March 30, lots of changes and new beginnings are on the way.

Though with Mercury retrograde and a dreamy New Moon in Pisces on March 6, we’ll need to take our time to intuit and feel our way through rather than barreling forward. Later in the month, the Libra Full Moon (March 20) pushes us to evaluate our relationships and focus on the power of community. Happy Birthday, Aries!

You’re the cosmic darling of the moment as the cosmos showers her goodies and good graces on you. Though before you start celebrations, there’s some emotional cleansing and spiritual nourishment that needs to take place first. Tend to your tender pieces.

It’s possible for you to level-up in your career this month, though doing so may require some help or a vote of confidence from a friend or the folks in your network. Reconnecting with old acquaintances could bring opportunity. Guard your money and energy.

You could get a second shot at a career opportunity that you thought you might have missed out on. Though overall, when it comes to your career and current goals, you may need to reassess your direction. Meanwhile, your confidence is about to go way up.

If it’s been hard to get moving, consider this month your chance to reexamine not only your current trajectory but some of the core beliefs you’ve held that may be holding you back. It’s time for a fresh approach. Break away from the past.

It’s time to free up the mental energy you’ve been giving to something or someone and redirect that energy into something much better. What kind of future are you envisioning? It’s time to start taking some practical steps toward it. Utilize your relationships.

While you’re being called to make your health and well-being regimen a bit more fun and a bit sexier, it’s possible that a relationship you thought was dead could get a new lease on life. Though honor your worth and don’t give your power away.

Prioritize is your buzzword for this month, as you’ll need to make sure you pace yourself so as not to get overwhelmed. Look to ways you can simplify your schedule or break old habits that will help streamline your life. Partnership/collaborations are favored.

Home and family are where your heart is this month and spending time with family, at home, or revamping your living space could be a pleasure. In terms of love, this could be the chance to rekindle (or put out) a spark. Your creativity could be reignited.

You may need to have a heart-to-heart with a family member for the sake of healing, while some Sagittarians may find a home reorganization/decluttering project to be beneficial. Love and romance heats up, as does your social life.

You may need to be extra mindful of what you say and how you say it this month and take this as your opportunity to make sure you’re on the same page with everyone else. However, this is also a good time for fresh perspective. Money/stability improve.

Look at this month not only as a chance to pay closer attention to your finances but also as an opportunity to pay closer attention to you. Look to ways you can feel better on the inside and out. Get into the habit of honoring your worth. Switch things up.

You might have to take things super slow this month, as it could easily feel like you're spinning your wheels or not being as understood as you'd like. At the same time, let go of old/negative self-perceptions. Finances can improve. Home life gets busy.