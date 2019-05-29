We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for October 2019.

It's a passionate and possibly a drama-filled month ahead with many of the planets entering all-or-nothing Scorpio, which of course includes the start of Scorpio season on October 23. And, thanks to powerful Pluto in Capricorn turning direct on October 3 after its five-month retrograde, our desire for self-empowerment will feel especially intense — making this month a mission of sorts for many of us to conquer anything that stands in our way.

Meanwhile, go-getter Mars enters partnership-oriented Libra on October 4, placing the emphasis on teamwork and fairness as our source of motivation. Though with Mars not being too comfortable visiting a Venus-ruled sign like Libra, we may have some difficulties with setting boundaries or sticking to a plan as Libra is a sign that can sometimes be challenged by indecisiveness and thinking of others first.

However, with love planet Venus in Scorpio for most of the month (beginning October 8), relationships and their challenges will be hard to ignore this month as Venus in Scorpio craves soul-baring intimacy and honesty within her connections to others. At best, Venus in Scorpio can help us to suss out the relationships that are worth fighting for and those that aren't.

By the 13th, the intensity in the air will be hard to ignore thanks to the Full Moon in fiery and headstrong Aries. This full moon calls us to find the courage to release anything that we're not totally passionate about or anything that feels inauthentic or makes us doubt who we are.

By the 27th, the New Moon in Scorpio paves the way for us to better trust our instincts, seek out the healing we need, and find our inner strength, as well as deepen and establish healthier emotional connections with others. Though with communicative Mercury (which is in Scorpio beginning on October 3) scheduled to go retrograde on the 31st, this month isn't necessarily the month for initiating anything new but for removing all of the obstacles that can prevent us from successfully doing so.

Happy Birthday, Scorpio!

This month, your relationships are where you'll be expending most of your energy whether it's teaming up with those that fuel you or being pushed to address any problems or simmering tension with others. In some cases you may need to release connections that lack intimacy, depth, or reciprocity. Financially, it's time to get your books in order.

Expect your schedule to be packed this month, which is why you need to be proactive about taking care of your health and well-being. Since partnership is highlighted for you now, don't discount the help or support of others, even if you have to ask for it. A beautiful relationship could blossom. Though your value isn't contingent on how much you do.

You're called to find more of a balance this month between your work life and responsibilities and your need for fun. In what ways can you bring more beauty to your everyday life while still performing acts of self-care that involve handling things you may want to avoid? Still, joy is a form of self-care. Meanwhile, an unhealthy friendship may need to be released.

Love and adventure are on the focus this month as you're encouraged to get out and play. If single, you could meet someone new, while coupled Cancers will be inspired to rekindle the spark. In terms of your creativity, now's also a good time to engage your passions. Career-wise, you could hit a milestone. With family or roommates, boundaries are needed.

You might find yourself feeling more introspective and self-reflective this month as your family and your personal life are brought to the spotlight. Now's the time for seeking the emotional nourishment and healing that you need. Look to ways that you can make your home more of a sanctuary. Learning a new skill or area of study can be refreshing.

Charm and wit are your superpowers this month, helping you to create experiences, make connections, and open doors that can fuel your success and education. You're in the mood to socialize but take care that you don't burn a hole in your pocket with all the events and activities planned. A sudden expense could crop up. A catharsis is needed.

It's all about the cash money dollars this month, as you find yourself looking to bump up your pay scale and keeping a closer eye on where your money is going. There's a chance you could get a new gig or a boost in income. However, you'll also be pushed to better honor your worth. A relationship could be ending now if it's hampered your self-esteem.

It's all about you this month, from your perception of yourself and your need too be more of your authentic self, unabashed. Self love and appreciation will be the theme and as you love up on yourself, it will be exciting to see how many others want to love up on you too. Be selective with your energy this month as you'll need more rest than usual.

Much of your time will be spent behind the scenes this month and that's not necessarily a bad thing as you could use the time out and the extra sleep. At the same time, recognize that being still is still a form of productivity as it gives you the chance to recharge your batteries and refocus. Pay attention to your intuition now as it will be sharp. Love could surprise you.

You're focused on your career and reputation this month, but this month you might have a cathartic moment which pushes you to release the ways that you may be too fixated on how others see you, particularly where your accomplishments are concerned. On a lighter note, make time to enjoy your friends. Socialize. Know that you are loved.

Your ambitions and goals take center stage this month and you can make some beautiful things happen when it comes to meeting your goals and moving forward in your career. Be open to learning something new to make yourself more marketable or to add to your arsenal. Releasing a limiting way of thinking will help you get far.

It's all about remembering and exploring the magic that life has to offer this month and you can do it by way of travel, connecting with people from different walks of life, adopting a new philosophy, or taking up a new area of study. Either way, the rules to the game is to remember that for now, there are no rules for you so go as big as you like. Be as big as you like.