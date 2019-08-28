We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for September 2019.

The focus this month is on love and relationships thanks to multiple planets entering romantic and partnership-oriented Libra, including love planet Venus herself.

By mid-month, the full moon in compassionate and romantic Pisces (Sept. 14), pushes us to open our hearts and release anything, especially outworn beliefs and thinking, that holds us back from love. Since full moons in Pisces tend to be super emotional ones, this moon could provide us with the catharsis we need to let go of people, things, and situations that have long stopped feeding our souls. On this same day, chatty Mercury and charming Venus move to Libra putting additional emphasis on love, balance, and beauty.

By the 18th, no-nonsense Saturn retrograde in Capricorn is over, which should help us with moving forward with our goals, plans, and commitments.

A few days later, Libra season kicks off (Sept. 23), followed by a new moon in Libra on Sept. 28. This new moon gives us the chance to establish stronger relationships with others (personally and professionally) by way of holding ourselves and others accountable, redefining our values, and adopting a healthier philosophy on partnership.

Happy Birthday, Libra!

You could have an emotional catharsis this month as you're called to let go of the spiritual gunk that you've accumulated. One way to do this is by recognizing you need help and getting the care you need. Leaning on others makes you strong. Partnership brings love and opportunity.

You're called to be the change that you want to see this month when it comes to your community. On the same token, you're encouraged to release friendships and associations that have become taxing. Now's the time to focus on your health and wellness. Adopt better habits.

You could reach a career milestone this month that puts you on top or decide to exit where you currently are in favor for something you're more passionate about. Overall, you're encouraged to follow your heart now and that goes for love and romance too. Make joy a priority.

It's possible that you could see your name in print this month or have soul-enriching experience (possibly though travel) that changes your worldview. Meanwhile, it's time to focus on your emotional nourishment and your definition of home. If looking to move, it can happen.

If an intimate connection has been weighing you down, it's time to admit it and work on letting go. At the same time, your social calendar will be buzzing this month, so you'll barely have time to obsess over what you can't control. Conversations and new connections bring opportunity.

It could be make it or break it time for a significant relationship. Though as you come to your decision remember that it's not your job to fix anyone and that anyone on Team Virgo should be able to meet you where you are. Financially, you're looking good. Know your value.

It's your birthday season and you're the cosmic darling of the moment. As you start to feel your power and allure rise, seek out ways to better pamper, nurture, and honor yourself. As such, it may be time to let go of a work situation that's become unhealthy. Your well-being is priority.

You could bring a creative project to life that lands you in the spotlight or decide to take a romantic relationship to the next level (or not). Though overall, you may have a sudden realization about the ways you need to stop playing yourself small. Time to go within and heal.

A home or family related situation could come up this month and remind you that you can't always fly solo. You need the power of your community now if you want to get ahead. Friendships and connections can be forged and called upon now to help you accomplish your dreams.

You could have a moment of clarity this month that helps you to see something in a new light. Perhaps this means seeing options where you thought you had none or receiving a big dose of hope. Either way, it's time to release fear and doubt. Professionally, things are about to take off.

A financial matter may come to a head this month, but it could show you the ways you've been selling yourself short and settling for less than what you're due. Meanwhile, it's time for you to seek out the places, things, and people that inspire you. Start asking for more.

This month could bring you a personal breakthrough of sorts, specifically where you may be holding yourself back through unhealthy or imbalanced connections with others. Consider this your call to ramp up your self-care and self-worth. Also, your finances can improve.