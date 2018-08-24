We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for August 25-26, 2018.

The biggest news for love and relationships this weekend is Sunday's very auspicious Full Moon in dreamy and romantic Pisces. What makes this moon special is that it will be getting some support from Saturn in Capricorn, the Sun in Virgo, and Uranus in Taurus. Having three planets in all three earth signs working together means that we'll have a good opportunity to manifest what our hearts desire. A word of caution though: for some of us this full moon could dredge up some difficult feelings, so we may have to lean on some of our closest friends to get through it.

At the same time, romantic Venus in Libra will be squaring off with Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday afternoon, which could make relationships more dramatic and intense than they need to be. We'll need to guard against forcing things that aren't meant to be and becoming obsessive over a lover or a relationship matter. Luckily, with the Sun in Virgo and Mars still retrograde in grounded Capricorn, we can take time to figure out what makes the most sense.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be time to release the past where your love life is concerned and focus on putting in the work required to create the kind of romantic life you only dream about. Love is on the way, but are you willing to do the self-work it will take for you to receive it? Be open to change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your hopes, wishes, and dreams could come true this weekend when it comes to love. It's possible that you could meet someone special while out with friends or doing something you enjoy. This is shaping up to be one of those moments where it's good to believe in romance again. Enjoy!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to what you want for your life for the long-term, things are shaping up for you quite nicely. However, in matters of the heart, you may need to acknowledge that you're craving something deeper than just fluff. Meanwhile, when it comes to an unhealthy love affair, you'll see the light.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a relationship or love affair had become too intense, to the point where it's an emotional roller coaster, it's time to move on. Holding on to this person isn't going to get them to come around and start doing things your way. Know that there's plenty more fish in the sea. You can't force love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you might find yourself feeling a bit emotional this weekend, take it as a sign that you need to clear out something you've been holding on to for too long. Whether that something is an ex-lover, a not quite right for you new lover, or fears around your lovableness and desirability, it's time to let go. If you have a partner, you could be taking a big financial step.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've been working hard on your love life, clearing out the trash and working to break old habits and patterns. This weekend, you could receive a reward for all of your hard work in the form of a potential partner that's worth your time. Attached? You and your love take things to the next level.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're reminded this weekend to be mindful of how much you sacrifice yourself for the sake of love. If someone can't appreciate you for you, without you having to go above and beyond for them, then chances are they don't really value you. You deserve so much more than that.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been dealing with a lackluster love affair or feeling totally unfulfilled when it comes to romance, that could change this weekend. Either you'll find yourself saying goodbye or coming across someone better suited to you. If in love, you and bae could deepen/solidify your bond.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This weekend could have you feeling nostalgic or in your feels, but allowing yourself to cry could be the cleanse you need. However, try not to get caught up in the past or what could have been. Focus on the now. Don't allow insecurity to trick you into fearing the worst in love. You are loved.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have an a-ha moment this weekend when it comes to a love-related matter, specifically where you may be holding on too tight to an ideal on the way things should be when it comes to a relationship or a lover. It's time to loosen your grip a bit. Let love surprise you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're asked to figure out what you really want when it comes to love this weekend. If you've had fears around vulnerability, you'll be asked to face those fears and get honest with yourself about your deepest desires. Couples may need to have a conversation about money and finances.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you this weekend, as you're reminded that you don't have to chase anyone down to love you the way you want to be loved. In fact, if you've been involved in a romance that's taken more from you than it's give in return, you've got your cosmic green light to say goodbye. Choose you.