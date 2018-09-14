We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for September 15-16, 2018.

The Moon is in optimistic Sagittarius this weekend, putting us in the mood to take a risk in love and follow our passions. However, we may encounter a few roadblocks along the way as the Sagittarius Moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on Saturday and the Sun and Mercury in Virgo on Sunday. Under the Moon-Neptune combination, we may have a hard time seeing a romantic interest for who they are, which could create unrealistic expectations around a relationship or the potential of one.

On the flip side, having that Sagittarian optimism brush up against Virgo's more analytical and critical nature this weekend could end up putting a damper on the romantic vibes before they even really start. Meanwhile, love planet Venus remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio, making relationship matters more intense than they may need to be.

The best way to handle all of this conflicting love energy this weekend is to go with the flow as best as we can while keeping an eye out for the patterns that we may be repeating when it comes to matters of the heart. At best, this cosmic energy can help us to see where we need to make necessary changes in our approach to giving and receiving love.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You usually don't like to take things slow, but when it comes to love and relationships this weekend, it might be helpful for you to take your time —especially if you can't seem to make up your mind about someone. Is there a way that you can be discerning and open to something new? Try it out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If someone you're seeing isn't giving you the depth and intimacy that you're craving, it may help to let them know what you need. However, if you have made them aware and you're still not getting what you want, know that there's someone out there who will. Don' be afraid to move on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be trying to hold on to a relationship, forcing it to be something that it's not. If so, it may be time to purge it from your system and start from a clean slate. If single and looking, it's time to let go of old ideals, values, and traditions that aren't serving you. Be open to something different.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be obsessing over a love situation, which is putting you in a state of analysis paralysis. While you want to make the right decision, sometimes you just need to take action and see what happens. In other words, get out of your head and into your heart. It'll all make sense.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Are you seeing someone as clearly as you should be this weekend? There's a chance that you may be making something between you more than what it is right now. As such, it may be best to let this person prove to you why they deserve your love. Protect your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may feel a bit gun shy this weekend when it comes to romance and dating, which may be making you think that you'll never find the right one. Most likely, this feeling has something to do with the past or something stemming from a relationship with a parent. It's time to heal and move on.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Reciprocation is the word to keep in mind this weekend when it comes to love. Not that you should keep tabs on what someone does for you or vice versa, but you should make sure that the time and energy that you're giving to someone is being returned. You're not a caretaker.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be hoping and wishing for a romantic situation to materialize in the way that you want, but it's possible that waiting for this to happen is doing a number on your self-esteem. Instead of allowing your insecurities to continue getting triggered, it may be time to go in a different direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While self-improvement is an important component to finding love, are you putting too much pressure on yourself to be the perfect partner? Ease up on yourself a bit, Sag. Allow someone to love you as you are, where you are. You can start by giving some of that love to yourself. You deserve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you're not usually the one that likes to go with the flow when it comes to love and relationships, this weekend you're asked to take a step back and do just that — without being afraid of the uncertainty. Sometimes to get what you want, you just have to risk putting yourself out there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may find yourself caught between wanting your freedom and wanting a deeper, more intimate connection with a special someone. Know that you don't have to choose between the two as it's possible to have both. To get it though, it will require facing some fears and letting go of old beliefs.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Are you putting too much pressure on yourself to achieve the perfect relationship or find the perfect partner? Sometimes when you put too much energy into something it takes longer for it to happen than if you just went with the flow. Maintain your standards but don't get stuck on an ideal.