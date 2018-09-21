We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for September 22-23, 2018.

While the Sun will be moving into romantic and partnership-oriented Libra (kicking off Libra season) on Saturday evening, there are a few hiccups to watch out for that could set off the fireworks for better and worse when it comes to love and relationships. The good news is that Saturday could turn out to be quite a tender and affectionate day with the Moon entering lovey-dovey Pisces in the a.m..

With the Pisces Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and serious Saturn in Capricorn, we're looking to break old patterns in relationships and focus on improving the quality of our love connections, especially as we sit in the shadow of the upcoming Venus retrograde (October 5). Having the Pisces Moon also meet up with Venus in passionate Scorpio by late Saturday night will also set the stage for some steamy dates and opportunities to meet potential mates.

Come Sunday, we may have to watch out for miscommunication, disappointment, and bruised egos as the Libra Sun opposes wounded Chiron in Aries and romantic Mercury in Libra squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn. Luckily, the Pisces Moon comes to the rescue to smooth things over as it teams up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces and healing Pluto in Capricorn, which can help us with facing our fears around relating to others. Mercury in Libra teaming up with Mars in Aquarius by late Sunday night can help to open the lines of communication.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's possible that you could hear from an ex this weekend or you could find yourself pining over someone from your past. Don't waste your time, Aries. You're about to get more than enough opportunities to meet someone new. If you already have a bae, create some intimate, quiet time with each other.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could meet someone with long-term potential through a friend or your social circle. You might even consider asking a friend to play matchmaker for you. If you already have a partner, look to ways that you can improve the teamwork between you, so no one feels like they're going it alone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to love, are you chasing down or trying to reach an unobtainable goal or ideal? You may be forced to answer this question honestly this weekend as all that glitters won't be gold for you. Don't fret though, this realization can free you up to obtain something real.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is best this weekend when you're on the road. You could meet someone new while traveling, or get the opportunity to get in some needed quality time with bae on a weekend getaway. Just be mindful of how you communicate this weekend. However, don't be too compromising.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might be hard for you to not be in your feels this weekend when it comes to love. However, know that your feelings are guideposts. They can show you what needs to be changed. And you do need to make some changes, Leo. How much you do for others shouldn't be a measure of your worth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could meet a charming someone this weekend that blows your mind. However, you may want to take your time with this one and discern whether they are who they say they are. Meanwhile, it's time to break some old habits and cycles when it comes to getting the love you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With your birthday season kicking off this weekend, it's about to be all about you. And don't be shy in letting potential lovers know that either, because if you want a fair and mutually beneficial relationship, it's going to require that you put you and your needs first for a change. Set the trend.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're on everyone's most wanted list this weekend, which could bring a bevy of potential mates and dates to your doorstep. However, when it comes to your challenges in love, the only thing that's stopping you is you. Let those fears go, Scorpio. You are lovable and deserve to be loved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may have your heart set on a special someone this weekend, but make sure you're not looking at them through rose-colored glasses. In fact, there may be a truth revealed to you this weekend that although may seem harsh, may be necessary. Hold on, Sagittarius. True love is coming.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be focused on work this weekend, but if you're seeking a love connection with someone special, your best bet is to get out and socialize. You could meet someone at a party or a special event. You might even consider asking a friend to hook you up. Attached? Keep it interesting.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If single and looking for love, it's time to get honest with yourself about what you want, which includes your emotional needs. Simply put, it's not enough to survive on love scraps anymore. If you've already got a partner, it may be time to get together and discuss your goals for the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're wearing your heart on your sleeve this weekend and you're at your most attractive and magnetic when you're doing things to take care of you. In other words, self-fulfillment is sexy on you. And don't worry too much about how others react. Maintain boundaries. The real ones will stick around.