We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for September 29-30, 2018.

The Moon is in fun and flirty Gemini all weekend, teaming up with the Sun and Mercury in romantic Libra and sexy Mars in Aquarius, all of which should motivate us to get out of the house and get it on with someone cute. With this airy trifecta between the Moon, Sun, and Mars, our best bet for catching someone's attention will rest on witty banter, intellectual conversations, and unique ideas for dates, and a go-with-the-flow attitude.

However, with Venus in passionate and all-or-nothing Scorpio, it might be hard to take matters of the heart lightly. The best way to navigate this energy is to trust our intuition when it comes to potential mates and dates while making time for those that want to connect with us just as much as want to connect with them, which is a good way to weed out the folks that may just want to waste our time.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your energy will be hard for others to ignore this weekend, which could bring you a slew of admirers. If you're looking to meet someone new, keeping it local or hanging out with friends could put you in the right place. In a relationship? Keep things interesting with a fun outing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your mind may be more on work than romance this weekend, which means that you may have to take a timeout and make some time for your partner. If single, pay attention to your standards in love and hold yourself accountable. That goes for a current relationship or a new one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It will be hard for you to not wear your heart on your sleeve this weekend, which means that if you want to attract someone special, you'll need to make sure that you're in a happy place. Look towards doing things this weekend that you enjoy, as you're always at your best when smiling.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be in your feels this weekend about a romantic situation. Though you can take your power back by choosing how you respond to the situation. Your intuition will never steer you wrong, so trust it now. See the situation for what it is, not how you wish that it would be. Get clarity.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel more like a homebody now, but if you can get yourself out of the house, you might actually like what you find. You could meet someone interesting through a friend, online, or a social gathering. When it comes to a match, don't shortchange yourself on an emotional connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Although it may seem like things aren't going the way you want them to, in terms of a romantic connection, trust that these false starts or not-quite-right matches are helping you to get clearer about what you want. And knowing what you want will help you get closer to it. Stay the course.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're the superstar this weekend, and your adoring fans await you. You could find love by way of travel or education-based activity like a workshop. Just make sure that you keep your standards high and recognize how magnetic you are. You don't need to settle for less. Honor your worth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself craving some serious intimacy this weekend. If you have a partner, let them know that you could use some one-on-one time. If single, use this weekend to detox from an ex or heal from a heartbreak. That way you can prepare yourself for the love you truly want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself focused on someone in particular this weekend, which could have you in a romance induced haze. However, make sure that the way you feel about this person is the way they feel about you too. Try to make sure that their talk leads to action. Get tangible proof.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You tend to hold yourself to high standards when it comes to love, but this weekend you're asked to check in with yourself as to whether those standards are realistic. Where could you stand to be more accepting of a potential love match? Don't be afraid to challenge some of your perceptions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood for love this weekend, and with your confidence on 10, the cosmos is willing to oblige. You might even if score a date by making the first move, so do what you do best and play by your own rules. You won't have to try hard though. Your magnetism will speak for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you have a partner, you and your love will have the most fun at home this weekend or perhaps on a super intimate, weekend getaway. If single, you may be feeling a bit down about love, but you're reminded not to give up hope. Use your intuitive powers to call in the kind of love you want.