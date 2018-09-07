We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for September 8-9, 2018.

When it comes to love and relationships this weekend, it's time to level-up. One reason for this is because Virgo season, which includes Sunday's New Moon in Virgo, demands it. If we've been settling for less than we deserve when it comes to love or not pulling our share of the weight in our relationships, the New Moon in Virgo will help us to hit the re-set button, so we can show up for ourselves and actually put in the dedication and discipline necessary to create the love life we want.

With the Moon in Virgo for most of the weekend, the Moon teams up with Saturn in Capricorn, Uranus in Taurus and Mercury in Virgo to help us to focus on the quality of our romantic connections and experiences. With charming Venus in Libra squaring off with Mars in responsible Capricorn on Saturday, the problems in our love life will be hard to ignore or gloss over, which could have us making some hasty decisions. Though having the Sun, Moon, and Mercury in Virgo will remind us to use the power of discernment. And we can expect that reminder to keep coming up over the next few weeks as Venus retrograde (October 5) approaches and Venus enters all-or-nothing Scorpio on Sunday morning.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Are you asking things of your partner or a potential lover that you aren't able or willing to give? Instead of making unrealistic demands, it may be helpful this weekend to refocus your energy and work on making sure you're bringing your best to the table. Give better to get better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a love affair hasn't been going the way you want, it's time to sit down and seriously think about whether you should keep pumping your time and energy into it. At the same time, don't dwell too hard on what's not working. You're about to get plenty of options for something better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be looking for some instant gratification this weekend when it comes to romance but survey says that gratification won't be as satisfying as you think. The reason for this is because deep down you're craving something more. Until then, give yourself some tender, loving care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Learning how to communicate better could be the thing that helps to save your relationship. In what ways can you be more effective with listening and getting your point across? If single, it's time to challenge the old stories you've been telling yourself about love. Find the light.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

In order to attract the love you want, it's time for you to take a step back and make sure that you're focused on things that fuel and feed you at an emotional level. In other words, make sure your cup is full. And remember that you are deserving of what you want. There's no need to settle.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you haven't been feeling as sexy or attractive as you'd like, this weekend encourages you to pour all of the love you can muster into yourself. By doing so, you take the pressure off yourself in finding love and begin pulling it towards you with little effort because you are love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A wish could come true for you in terms of your love life, if you're willing to let the past go and trust that what's meant for you is on the way even if you can't tangibly see it right now. In other words, have faith that your prayers are being answered. Just be clear on your values and non-negotiables.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If love felt muddled and unclear lately, things are about to become crystal clear this weekend. Not only are you about to become the cosmic darling, where just about everyone will be clamoring to get next to you, but you're about to figure out exactly what/who you want. Embrace the new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Sometimes a love affair ends because it was built on a shaky foundation. If you're recovering from such a love affair, this weekend you're reminded not to obsess over the past but to focus on drawing in a love connection that can withstand the test of time. It's OK to want something solid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've focused too hard on work to give a thought about love but the message for you this weekend is to give your heart what it needs right now. That need may be a new adventure or giving yourself permission to love someone without overthinking it. You could meet someone through a friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

What's the return on the investment that you're making when it comes to an intimate relationship or the potential of one? If you have a partner, this weekend may bring a turning point, pushing you to demand more if they're not showing up as they should. If single, be honest about your needs.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to start fresh where your romantic life is concerned, especially if you've spent too much time swimming in an emotion ocean with someone that hasn't been healthy for you but impossible to release. Consider this your weekend to move forward. Ask for what you want and you'll receive.