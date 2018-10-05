We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 5-8, 2018.

The biggest event of the day goes down by mid-afternoon when Venus, the planet associated with relationships, self-worth, and beauty, goes retrograde for the next six weeks. As with any retrograde planet, we're called to review and reflect on the past. Under a Venus retrograde specifically, we'll be pushed to review and reflect on our relationships, which includes the relationship that we have with ourselves.

And with Venus beginning her retrograde in all-or-nothing Scorpio, some of the relationship homework will push us to our emotional depths. It's a good thing that the Moon shifts into practical and grounded Virgo later this evening, which can help us to stay above the emotional fray and get the healing vibes that we need. By tonight, the Virgo Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, motivating us to break free of old love and relationship patterns.

The Moon remains in Virgo over the most of the weekend, helping us to purge, detox, and prepare for Monday's New Moon in Libra, as new moons always mark a period for us to start fresh. Since Venus will be retrograde at this time and Venus is the planet in charge of Libra, this new moon aims to help us start fresh when it comes to relationships. If there's been an imbalance in the connections we share with others, our love lives included, the New Moon in Libra can help us to correct course.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to take a step back and look at the give and take in an intimate relationship. Old habits need to be broken when it comes to how you mate and relate, as well as how you see your worth. On another note, when it comes to your money, it's time to learn how to better manage it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You romantic life is due for an overhaul and it starts with the way you see and express yourself. Authenticity will get you far. Meanwhile, have you become too dependent on others for your own happiness? If so, look to ways that you can rediscover what makes you happy as joy is attractive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your value shouldn't be dependent on how far you're willing to go to help others. Keep this in mind as you go about your day. In fact, if you do feel the urge to overextend yourself, take a step back and take a look at where you can stand to nourish yourself. You may be due for some solo time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A lover from the past could be wanting to return, but you're asked to look at this possible reunion with discernment rather than nostalgia. Seek out clarity. In terms of a creative idea that you may have put on the back burner, you may see it with a new pair of eyes. Re-center and ground yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When you think about what you have to offer the world, specifically when it comes to your accomplishments, are you placing too much emphasis on what you've achieved and what you haven't? Simply put, your worth is determined by external rewards or validation. Adopt a new perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may need to rise above now, especially when it comes to negative news or folks with negative vibes or things to say. Not that you need to shout anyone down, but trusting yourself and your own way of thinking will keep you from being weighed down by the bad vibes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your money, stability, or your self-esteem, you're due for some reprogramming. Where could you stand to be a little more demanding about what you want or deserve? And in what ways do you need to challenge an old narrative about scarcity and abundance?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to self-love, know that it may require walking away from a certain relationship in your life, especially if it's been unhealthy for you. As such, give yourself permission to muster up all the love you can and pour it into yourself. If you need help, look to your loving and supportive friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're being pushed to let go of an unrealistic idea where it pertains to your goals. You're a dreamer, yes, but are you putting unnecessary pressure on yourself to reach a goal that may be unattainable? Meanwhile, it's time to bring more of a work-life balance to your schedule. Socialize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're called to balance your need for independence with your need to belong to a community. Celebrate your unique point of view and honor the need to go your own way, but don't discount the support that you have in your corner. On another note, an old acquaintance could lead to a career opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to reach down deep and pay attention to the things you desire most, namely when it comes to your goals and career. It's not enough to just go through the motions, you have to make what you do mean something. How will you do that? Your life, your future is calling you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The time has come for you to invest in your dreams and to give them a real chance. Who's a person that you can call on to help you get your plans off the ground? You may need to call on them over this weekend. As they say, teamwork makes the dream work. Align yourself with the right people.