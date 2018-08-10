We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for August 11-12, 2018.

The biggest thing going down this weekend is Saturday's solar eclipse in romantic Leo, which will mark some powerful shifts, changes, and beginnings for love and relationships over the next six months. With this eclipse being tied in with a square-off between communicative Mercury retrograde in Leo and Jupiter in Scorpio, it suggests that any hiccups that occur this weekend will be connected to breakdowns in communication. At the same time, for those of us who have been frowning down at love, this eclipse will push us to change the way that we think about romance and what it means to follow our hearts. Hint: authenticity is key.

By late Saturday night the Moon shifts into devoted and detail-oriented Virgo, helping us to figure out what makes sense and what doesn't when it comes to our love lives. With the Virgo Moon teaming up with serious Saturn in Capricorn early Sunday morning and passionate Mars re-entering Capricorn by late Sunday night, we're reminded that we need to put in the work and dedication to get and maintain the kind of relationship we want. Meanwhile, Venus in Libra reminds us that the work being done needs to be a 50/50 effort.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your romantic forecast looks bright as you could meet someone that sets your heart ablaze. Though in order for this to happen, you might need to cut ties with an ex-lover or challenge some of the fears and beliefs that you have about love and intimacy. Making time for play could bring romance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner might not be on the same page during the first half of this weekend, which may require you to be more proactive with how you communicate and what you communicate. If single, you might find yourself thinking about your love life for the long term. Change your dating strategy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love can go as smoothly as you want it to when you make an effort to speak from your heart, even if it feels uncomfortable. You might even get a second chance to say something that you didn't get to say. Just don't over-promise on anything. Challenge your negative thinking about love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A lover could bring up some old wounds for you this weekend, which could have you second-guessing your self-worth. However, know that you have the power here. You can either choose to write a new story regarding your lovableness and self-worth, or you can continue running with the old one.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

While love may be on your mind, know that for right now it's all about you. When you focus on the things that make you happy and work to make yourself whole, it allows you to invite the kind of person into your life that complements you rather than completes you. Remember why you're special.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If love hasn't been going the way you want, don't give up hope just yet. Know that things are working behind the scenes for you and while you can't yet see the results, more will be revealed to you in due time. In the meantime, work on letting go of the past and loving yourself up.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love may be a bit frustrating for you at the moment as it may feel like you can't seem to get what you need in terms of attention and nurturing from a lover. However, what this weekend is asking of you is that you pour some of that love back into yourself. What you're hoping and wishing for will happen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Are you being too rigid or closed off when it comes to love? While it's important to have standards, are your standards a bit too unrealistic? It's possible that you could be shutting out a good thing, especially if you think love is supposed to follow a template. Allow love to surprise you again.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your love life might not be as popping as you'd like it right now, but that's because there's a lesson or two that you need to re-do before you can move forward. In other words, pay attention to your patterns in romance. What are you not seeing that you should be? Also, adventure is sexy on you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're on par to meet someone that touches you and your life in a profoundly intimate way. And you could meet this person in a way that feels fated. Though if things are actually going to take off, you'll have to be willing to honor your deepest desires as well as your biggest dreams.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Partnership is the focus for you this weekend. If attached, you and your partner may decide to take your bond to the next level (are wedding bells in the picture?). If single, you're pushed to get clear about what you want, and clear away the ghosts from exes past so you can make room for who's coming.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your magnetism is sky high now, which means it will be hard not to have admirers and potential dates practically beating down your door. Enjoy the attention and love energy being sent your way. However, know that the cosmos is pushing you to be more discerning about who you entertain.