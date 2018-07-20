We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for July 21-22, 2018.

We're either all in or we're all out this weekend when it comes to love and there will hardly be any room for a middle ground. That's because the Moon will spend its time in all-or-nothing Scorpio until early Saturday morning, followed by the Moon's shift into impulsive Sagittarius. Venus, the goddess of love herself, is still in dedicated and devoted Virgo. However, if we're not willing to do the work it takes to cultivate the kind of love lives and relationships we want, we shouldn't expect her to go out of her way to help us.

By Saturday afternoon, the Scorpio Moon squares off with Mercury in Leo, which could get our signals crossed (especially with Mercury retrograde right around the corner). The best way to deal with this cosmic combo is to avoid taking anything too personally (like when a partner or romantic interest doesn't immediately respond to a text).

By Sunday, the vibe is much more buoyant as Venus in Virgo syncs up with lucky Jupiter in Scorpio and the Moon enters optimistic Sagittarius. However, we may be wondering if we should stay or go when it comes to a love connection when the freedom loving Sagittarius Moon teams up with the equally freedom loving Mars in Aquarius retrograde. We should look to Venus in Virgo to help us make the most practical decision.

By late Sunday afternoon, the Sun moves home to Leo kicking off a season that will motivate us to follow our hearts. We'll just need to make sure it's worth it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling more tender than usual this weekend, which could turn a minor love glitch into something bigger than what it is. However, if you've been seeing someone long enough to tell whether they're really into you and all signs point to "not", you'll find courage and incentive to move on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The communication between you and your partner (or a potential partner) may be off this weekend. Though things may work a lot better if you speak your truth and say exactly what you feel. Vulnerability and transparency can help draw the two of you closer. Single? Go out and have some fun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While you tend to love your freedom, this weekend you're reminded that you still have a heart and you need to take time out to feed it. Intimacy and nurturing with someone special could be just the thing to nourish you, so don't shy away from it. Try not to get to deep into your head though.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you feel like you're not getting the kind of attention you deserve from someone this weekend, there's no use in trying to force something to happen. Instead, focus on your own happiness and make your own pleasure a priority. Reconnect to your sexy and watch what happens.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The first half of the weekend could have you in your feels. But take care that you don't allow the past to cloud your mind with negative thinking, especially when it comes to love and relationships. The second half of the weekend encourages you to get out and about. You could meet someone new.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're still on the most wanted list when it comes to love and romance this weekend, which means you shouldn't have to hard of a time catching someone's eye. Just make sure you're focusing on what you do want from love as you just might get it. Work on nourishing your tender pieces.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could be tempted to rekindle something with an ex this weekend, but you may not be seeing them as clearly as you need to. Before things get too hot and heavy, slow down and ask yourself if this is what you really want. Try not to stay stuck on the past. Keep focusing on moving forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While it's perfectly fine to have standards in love, are you being a bit too unrealistic when it comes to what you're looking for? Not that you have to settle or lower your standards but you may be asking for the impossible in terms of a love connection. Maybe it's time to be a bit more forgiving.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Are you making more of a love connection than what it really is? You can be quite generous with your love and affections but don't be afraid to have others prove themselves to you a bit. If they're not willing to show up for you, take it at face value. Now worries though because adventure awaits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You and your partner may need to have a conversation about money this weekend and things could get intense, especially if someone is not being realistic. If you can't come to an agreement, let the solution happen organically. Singles may have to deal with mixed signals from a love interest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be taking love and relationships more seriously now, but it doesn't mean that you can't have any fun. If attached, you and your sweetie are encouraged to get out and do something different to rekindle the spark. Meanwhile, single Aquarius may need to step out of their comfort zones.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like you're too busy with work this weekend to worry about romance but it's possible that you can meet someone through work or a work-related event. Travel could also bring someone new into your life that may be worth keeping around. Overall though, self-love will be paramount.