We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for July 28-29, 2018.

With eclipse energy still lingering in the air, love and relationships may still be a bit weird as the Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius pushes us to get clear about what we want and don't want when it comes to romance and partnership. With love planet Venus currently in analytical Virgo, we're called to pay attention to the facts when it comes to dealing with a romantic other while making a commitment to show up for our own happiness as well as the happiness of others. Meanwhile, Mars retrograde in Aquarius and Mercury retrograde in Leo reminds us to choose our words carefully when communicating with a special someone, so as not to get caught up in any confusion or misunderstandings. On Sunday, the Moon shifts into dreamy and romantic Pisces, which brings some much needed chill to the energy in the air along with tenderness and intimacy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An ex-lover could resurface this weekend but it's up to you decide whether to move past go or not. Is there a good reason that this person became an ex in the first place? You may need to forgive but not forget. Overall, when it comes to what you want in love, it's time to clarify your values.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While work may demanding your attention, you're reminded to make some time for romance this weekend. At the same time, you're also to encouraged to try something new with your beloved or to check out a new place or venue if single and looking for love. Reconnect to what's special.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This weekend you may be reminded that there's no such thing as a perfect relationship but rather it's about finding the perfect one for you. If you can allow yourself to set your worries aside for a moment and listen to what your heart has to say, you might just get the answers you're looking for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner may need to have a conversation about money this weekend, which could trigger explosive feelings within you. Though your best bet in finding a resolution to the situation is by taking a rational and objective approach. Single? You could meet someone via travel.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you feel like you're coming off a love hangover this weekend, don't feel like you have to jump back out there. It's OK to give yourself some time to sit with whatever feelings that may be coming up for you now. Just make sure you're not giving precedence to negative self-talk about love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Just when you least expect it, love may just surprise you. But it's going to require you to give up control for a bit and lean on faith — faith that you deserve to have what you want and that it's making its way to you as you read this. Heck, it may already be in front of your face. Be receptive.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

There's a possibility that you could meet someone new this weekend and with the way you've been feeling, you could use some attention and tender vibes from a romantic interest. Just make sure you're not seeing only what you want to see when it comes to this person. Self-love goes a long way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The first half of the weekend may not necessarily have you in a sexy kind of a mood but the vibe improves towards the second half as the cosmos pushes you to get off the couch and back out into the world for some fun. Reconnecting to your sense of joy raises your magnetism. Enjoy yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're older and wiser and learning how to be more discerning with your heart, which is a good thing. However, don't let fear be your motivator when it comes to love and romance as the heartbreak you're trying to avoid may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may find yourself continuing a purge of sorts when it comes to a toxic relationship or wounds that you've accumulated from the past. Giving yourself permission to move on means that you are creating space for someone better to come along. A long-distance love connection is possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As you continue your road to empowerment, you might find that it's impossible for others to resist you, as your authenticity and self-confidence are some of the sexiest things about you. Keep that in mind when you meet those that activate your insecurities. Don't settle.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may have some glaring realizations around a love matter this weekend that will be impossible to ignore. This is a good thing because it will allow you to face the situation head-on and approach it from a place of empowerment instead of powerlessness. You can choose a new narrative.