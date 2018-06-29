We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for June 30-July 1, 2018.

There may be some exciting twists and turns this weekend when it comes to love and relationships thanks to the Moon being in unpredictable and unconventional Aquarius. Since Aquarius is an air sign, we'll also be in a pretty sociable mood, which can be good for striking up conversations with cute strangers. And with Mercury, the planet of communication, in romantic and passionate Leo (along with love planet Venus), the things being said are sure to tickle our fancy.

Still, there may be a few hiccups to watch out for with the Moon and Mercury squaring off with unstable Uranus in Taurus, the Moon teaming up with retrograde Mars in Aquarius, and the Moon opposing Venus in Leo. This could trigger arguments, not quite right matches, and possible "ghosting". If single and interested in meeting someone or for those of us that are in the "getting to know you phase" with someone new, the best way to handle this energy is to have as little expectations as possible while remaining open to possibility of something good as well as other options.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Could something be heating up between you and a friend? It's possible. Just make sure you're both on the same page to avoid an awkward encounter later. On another note, you could meet someone through a friend or at a social gathering. Overall, focus on having fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be overthinking things when it comes to love and relationships this weekend, but there's no need to put any pressure on yourself. Focus on going with the flow for now. If attached, try not to be all work and no play. Make some time for your sweetie. A chill yet romantic weekend is overdue.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's possible that a long-distance or online romance could be heating up for you this weekend, but when it comes to the connection, don't let your fears get in the way. Be open to the journey that this connection make take you on as there's much for you to learn. Dare to write a different story.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your magnetism and your libido are through the roof this weekend, which means that you'll practically be on everyone's most wanted list. You might even be tempted to fool around with an ex or a bad boy/bad girl type. If so, just make sure that you're not putting yourself in a position to get burned.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This weekend could bring an interesting stranger into your life, someone that can show you how to let go and live a little. Be discerning about this person but if it feels right to you that's all that matters regardless of what others may think. If in a relationship, you and bae need to work some things out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to love, be mindful that a lover is not asking too much of you or you're putting yourself in a place where you're giving them too much of yourself. Relationships require balance and people in it that are both willing to put in the work necessary to maintain it. Love with your eyes open.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's not the Fourth of July yet but that might not stop you from seeing fireworks this weekend with a lover or a potential one. If you've been a home body, make sure you get out and about this weekend because parties and gatherings will be where it's at. Meanwhile, if a love affair needs to end, it will.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you have a partner, it may be hard for you and them to get on the same page with each other this weekend. Be careful about taking things too personally right now as it could have you saying or doing something that will be hard to take back. Single? Don't try force anything. Keep it simple.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you want to find love this weekend, it's all about traveling to new places and greeting new faces. Though when it comes to conversation, you might want to exercise discretion. You're a truth teller but you could easily give up a little TMI this weekend. You don't need to reveal everything about you just yet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you're in a relationship, you and your love could get into it this weekend over a money-related matter. You might need to sit down together and come up with a plan to better manage your shared resources. If single, things could get hot and heavy with someone. Make sure you both want the same thing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not be feeling as confident as you're used to this weekend, which could put a damper on meeting someone new. Don't force it, but don't talk yourself out of it either. You may be pleasantly surprised. In a relationship? The two of you may need to work on coming to a compromise.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This weekend may be less about love and more about putting yourself first as this can often be a challenge for you to do. For the time being, self-love love is what's sexy. By working to improve and take better care of yourself, you're send the universe a signal that you're ready for someone to love you at a higher level.