We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for June 9-10, 2018.

The romantic vibes for this weekend may feel a bit stop and go thanks to some of the wonky planetary activity going down. On Saturday, the Moon finishes out its stay in freedom-loving Aries but not before squaring off with power-hungry Pluto and tender Venus in Cancer at the first half of the day. This could translate to a "come here, now go away" kind of energy when it comes to potential mates and dates, keying up the emotional drama while we're at it. Plus, with the Moon going Void of Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs), Saturday night dates might have a strong chance of fizzling out.

The good news is that the energy in the air begins to calm down a bit as we move into Sunday when the Moon enters stable and pleasure-loving Taurus. With the Taurus Moon teaming up with Saturn in Capricorn by mid-day Sunday, we're more focused on commitment as well as quality over quantity in romance. This Moon-Saturn combo can also help us to smooth out any rough patches between ourselves and a partner.

Still, things may get a bit bumpy again when the Taurus Moon squares off with Mars in Aquarius on Sunday afternoon, which could make the atmosphere ripe for arguments and weird behavior. At best, if we're in a relationship situation that's past its shelf life, this Moon-Mars combo can help us to move on.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling some pressure to "have it all" this weekend when it comes to love. While it's impossible to have it all, it is possible to be happy. Focus on that. Perhaps what you need in love may look very different from the relationships of others. Don't put pressure on yourself to fit a mold.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may have a realization or an aha moment around a love- or a relationship-related matter this weekend, which can help you to see things in a way that you haven't before. Part of this may be around how you see yourself in context to relationships. You're changing and so are your tastes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Know that when it comes to love, you don't have to be anyone else but yourself. While it may seem that your uniqueness is going unappreciated by potential lovers, it just means that the right fit for you is on their way. You can find them faster by believing you deserve the love you crave.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If someone that you're seeing keeps overstepping your boundaries, isn't it time that you've moved on? Self-love might be the theme for you this weekend when it comes to romance. As such, it might be time to make a clean break from a lackluster or stifling relationship. Love you better.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to love this weekend you'll have to balance the dream versus reality. If seeing someone new or just dipping your foot back into the dating pool, make sure you're not looking at potential dates with rose-colored glasses. Trust your intuition and the facts. Move at your own pace.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may meet someone that may be hard for you to shake. Though as intense as your feelings may be for this person, make sure you're not getting sucked into another emotional undertow. In other words, intensity can be good but not if it leaves you feeling more shaken than sexy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and your love (or someone you've been dating for a while) could get under each other's skin this weekend. Though it could be that you need to discuss or talk about something deeper. On another note, you might have to come to terms that a new romance isn't giving you the depth you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With your sharp mind and detective-like skills, it's hard to get anything past you. But when it comes to love this weekend, are you seeing problems where there might not necessarily be one? If so, you may need to talk things over with your sweetie or at least, tame those wild thoughts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Is the green-eyed monster trying to rear its head this weekend? While you're not usually the jealous type, you might find yourself feeling more possessive over a lover (or a potential one) this weekend. If so, you might want to back up a bit and ask yourself why. Give yourself some extra love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The first half of the weekend may be tricky as you might find yourself coming on stronger than you need to when it comes to a potential partner. In other words, take it easy, tiger. If something is going to happen between you, it doesn't need to be forced. The second half of the weekend is better.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your confidence may be a little shaky this weekend which might put a damper on the romantic vibes you want to feel. Though instead of obsessing over it and getting in your feelings, use the weekend for some self-pampering instead. When you feel good, your confidence soars.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While your love life continues you to get interesting, you could meet a bad boy/bad girl type this weekend that piques both your interest and your insecurities. Don't buy into the hype. There's more fish in the sea anyway. You could meet one or two while out with friends. Take it slow.