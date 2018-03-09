We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 10-11, 2018.

With the Moon in pragmatic and commitment-oriented Capricorn this weekend, we're called to remove the stardust from our eyes when it comes to love and relationships. Not that Capricorn can't be loving, it's just that Capricorn rather not be bothered with the artifices of romance as Cap knows that healthy, long lasting relationships require so much more. Though with Venus in impulsive Aries and Mars in free-spirited Sagittarius, we might be in the mood for instant romantic gratification. Having multiple planets in Capricorn, including no-nonsense Saturn, will provide us with a sharp reminder that good things come to those of us that wait for the real thing. For those of us already in committed partnerships, this weekend may require that we work on matters concerned with compromise, independence, and boundaries.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not be your usual confident self this weekend, as you may feel that someone you're into is out of your league or you're not exactly ready for a grownup relationship. Be kind to yourself. You're not in a competition or a race. See yourself through your eyes, not someone else's.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A secret could be revealed about someone you're seeing, or you could realize that all that glitters isn't gold. While this may seem disconcerting at first, recognize that knowing the truth will set you free. Avoiding what's in front of you will only get you so far. Overall, trust your intuition.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's possible that you could meet someone new this weekend, perhaps through a friend. However, it's going to take some further investigation on your behalf to find out if this person is worth keeping around. Meanwhile, couples may need to rework their financial plans. Hold off on spending.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Does it seem like your partnership or the potential of one is getting in the way of your goals and ambitions? If your partner is being more demanding than usual, it may be time for you to exercise some boundaries, lest you set the stage for being resentful later. Compromise should go both ways.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may have some ideals about love and relationships that may need to be questioned as what may be working for someone else may not be something that can work for you. Don't waste your time comparing your love life to someone else's. You have to figure out what's perfect for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be getting hot and heavy with someone, but the question is if they can offer you the intimacy you need for the long haul. Don't let a fear of being alone create another obligation that you don't need right now. For coupled Virgos, this weekend may bring up a convo about money.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It will be hard for you and your partner or someone you're dating to be on the same page this weekend, which means an argument or a misunderstanding may be inevitable. Though the only way to tackle this is head on. Stick to your guns. Let them meet you halfway for a change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If a love connection isn't meant to be, don't force it. Don't waste your time and energy trying to prove to someone how good you are for them if they can't already immediately see it. It would be better to set your sights on someone more appreciative. Couples may need to work on communication.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be feeling antsy this weekend when it comes to your romantic life. Though you could use some flirty fun, take care that you don't get too caught up in thinking that whatever happens this weekend with someone will be a long-term thing. Something substantial will take a little longer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to examine how your family history and dynamics have shaped your outlook on love and your self-image. The framework your family gave you needs to be broken down and rebuilt in a way that it becomes your own. In other words, it's time to reframe the narrative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This weekend challenges you to question and let go your perceptions about love and relationships. Your fears of vulnerability are getting in the way. In what ways can you take a different approach when it comes to your love life? How can you stand to do things differently? Hint: Shake the past.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you find your tastes changing when it comes to love and relationships, that's a good thing, as it means you're evolving. The only way you can break old relationship patterns is to actually do the work it takes break them. Part of this work includes recognizing you deserve more and demanding it.