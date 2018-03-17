We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 17-18, 2018.

This could be a stellar weekend for love, thanks to the New Moon in romantic Pisces and passionate Mars moving into committed and dedicated Capricorn on Saturday. With new moons representing new beginnings and fresh starts, this weekend could offer us an opportunity to reset our love lives if things haven't been going exactly how we want. The New Moon in Pisces offers us an opportunity to open our hearts to something new while gently nudging us to heal those places within ourselves that may be blocking us from experiencing true love. With Mars in Capricorn (a sign that this go-getter planet loves to be in), we should find the motivation we need to create the love life or relationship that we want as Mars in Capricorn will be demanding that everyone put their best foot forward. Mars in Capricorn will also help to temper some of the more idealistic qualities of Pisces, helping us to channel our passion into only those relationships that are worth our while.

The vibe begins to heat up by Saturday afternoon as the Moon shifts into passionate Aries which could set off more than a few sparks. Though with Mars and Saturn in Capricorn hanging around, we're reminded to temper our impulses with patience and forethought. In other words, we're called to be accountable for our hearts and our decision-making this weekend. By Sunday evening, the Moon teams up with Venus and Mercury in Aries, which favors the bold and adventurous when it comes to love. Date night should lean on the side of spontaneous or action-packed fun rather than something over sappy or stuffy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to challenge the false stories that you've built up about yourself and commit to embracing yourself with all your heart. See yourself through your eyes. You're lovable and worthy. You don't have to fight for anyone's respect or attention. The universe has already got your back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling down on love this weekend, but don't give up hope. If a love match hasn't panned out, it's because someone better is on the horizon. You just have to be open and receptive to that option. Release the past and allow yourself to move forward. Something good is coming.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and your partner could be making some big plans this weekend, which could help you to strengthen or deepen your bond. If single, this is the perfect time to set some intentions around the kind of love or long-term relationship that you want to bring in. Then hold yourself accountable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Travel and adventure are still on the agenda, which means if you can get away this weekend you should. If you have a partner, traveling together could get the sparks going, while singles could also get lucky on a trip. Overall, when it comes to love, break away from the same old, same old.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may have some unpacking to do this weekend when it comes to the challenges that you've been experiencing around intimacy. It's time to let the pain go and reclaim your power. On a similar note, if you need some help feeling sexy again, let your inner vixen out to play. Rawwwr!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you're single, you might not be for long as this weekend could bring someone into your life that's worth keeping around. As long as you remain open to love and don't allow past wounds to get in your way. If you already have a bae, the two of you could be ready for your next big step together.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could get a glimpse in the ways that you need to be more devoted to yourself rather than a lover. Also, is it possible for you to accept someone unconditionally? You don't have to settle but should be careful of idealizing others in a way that prevents you from seeing and honoring who they are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your love life gets an extra dose of magic this weekend as you could hit it off with someone that knocks you off your feet, while those of you that may already be dating someone special could decide to make it official. On a related topic, if something is not meant to be don't try and force it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself feeling a little tender this weekend around love and being loved. It's the perfect time to delve inward and work on healing your wounds. You can start by forgiving yourself. In terms of romance, go for quality over the quick fix for now. It will be worth it in the long run.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Fortune favors the bold this weekend and if you see something you like, say something as your confidence will too hot to ignore. With your magnetism about to blast through the roof, you'll be outright irresistible. Meeting someone online or around your neighborhood could be promising.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to challenge what you know or believe about love. You may have some fears or blockages around being vulnerable with someone, but know that vulnerability is actually a strength. By that same token, recognize that you are deserving of the kind of love you want. Acknowledge that it exists.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for a reset, Pisces. This weekend is a gift to you, specifically if love hasn't worked out for you in recent months. That's because your mission for the time being is to shower yourself with the same love and energy that you would give to a partner. Fall in love with you and others will follow.