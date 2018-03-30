We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Mar. 31-Apr. 1, 2018.

This is a weekend where the focus is specifically on love and relationships, thanks to the Full Moon in partnership-oriented Libra and love planet Venus moving home to romantic and steadfast Taurus on Saturday morning. With full moons representing completion, manifestation, and release, the Full Moon in Libra may either seal the deal on a relationship or it could mean the ending of one. Whatever the full moon highlights this weekend in our love lives, it shouldn't be something that takes us by surprise with Mercury retrograde in the mix. With Venus in Taurus and multiple planets in committed Capricorn, we're reminded to go for quality over quantity and surface appeal when it comes to love and intimacy.

On Sunday, it will be hard to deny the electricity in the air as the Sun and Mercury meet up in passionate Aries, the Libra Moon opposes rebellious Uranus in Aries, and the Moon slips into Scorpio by the evening. Translation? While relationships started around this time might not last, they will at least be full of passionate fun. Still, with the Scorpio Moon opposing Venus in Taurus by late Sunday night, the theme for this weekend remains the same: Don't settle.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your relationship could reach a turning point this weekend, as you could decide to make the relationship official or embark on the next chapter with your bae. If things haven't been so rosy, it could be time to let go. Unattached? You could be kissing the single life goodbye soon. Focus on what you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As if you weren't lovable already, you're about to become outright magnetic, which means you can expect admirers to flock to you in droves. This may be good news if things have seemed slow up until now. Just be wary of the clingy types. Make sure you are getting your equal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Could a casual romance become something more committed this weekend? It's a possibility. Although it will be hard to do, try not to lose yourself in the fantasy or hype of the romance if the person you're involved with isn't one of substance. You need more than just pretty words.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An issue could come up between you and your sweetie this weekend that may need to be put to bed once and for all. If you're single, you're encouraged to begin doing the work necessary to heal your heart and say goodbye to outmoded perceptions about love and relationships. Let go.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself more focused on work than love right now, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, when it does come to love, you might find that you're more focused on your long-term goals as opposed to a short-term thing and that's exactly where your attention should be.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This weekend, your homework is to fall so much in love with yourself that others can't help but to fall in love with you, too. Maybe this means traveling to a place that speaks to your heart or expressing yourself through your passions and creativity. Love will find you. Don't force it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find the courage you need to finally give an ex the old heave-ho. Even if an ex is not in the picture, you might also have a realization or an a-ha moment around your approach to relationships that can help you with dropping some emotional baggage. Love and intimacy will improve.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The chances of you meeting someone with commitment potential begins to increase. Though, when it comes to relationships the focus is on balance. In other words, it's time to make sure you're receiving as much as you're putting in. Coupled up? Get some quality time in with your bae.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A romance could be coming to an end, but only if it was built on a flimsy foundation to begin with. Overall, when it comes to your love life, the theme continues to be substance over the superficial. Don't worry too much about when love will arrive. It's coming. Focus on self-care.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your love life gets a boost this weekend, but you might have to make sure you're in a romantic state of mind in order to receive the goodies coming your way. Overthinking things may cause you to miss out on the fun. If you've already got a bae, try to have a romantic evening out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Home is where your heart is this weekend, which means you and your sweetie may have the most fun staying home and getting cozy on the couch. If single, you could meet someone in your 'hood or through a friend or relative. Overall, keep your heart open to love. Beware of negative thinking.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It may be time to let someone go when it comes to your heart. Releasing the ghosts of your past will allow you to make way for something better in the future. Love happens when you're social. On another note, if you're in a relationship, you and your love could be prepared to deepen your bond.