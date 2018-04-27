We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for April 28-29, 2018.

"Intense" might be the best words to describe this weekend when it comes to love and relationships, with the romantic and partnership-oriented Moon in Libra under siege by planets in Capricorn for much of Saturday and a Full Moon in passionate Scorpio on Sunday. This means that the weekend may feel more emotionally charged than usual and simple disagreements can end up becoming overblown. Since full moons are best for bringing things to a close, this could be a good weekend for letting go ex lovers, unfulfilling relationships, and anything else that may be getting in the way of a happy and healthy love life.

Although love planet Venus is in flirty and fun-loving Gemini, with the Sun in stable Taurus teaming up with commitment-oriented Saturn, those of us that are single are encouraged to take things slow and focus on the quality of a connection. For those in relationships, this could be a weekend where we're called to address trouble spots in our partnerships so we can make improvements or changes where necessary.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It could feel like a tug of war between you and your partner this week or you and your dating life. Ultimately, keep in mind that intimacy and vulnerability can be both messy and healing at the same time. There is no perfect way to do it. You just need to make sure it's perfect for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things have been on shaky ground between you and a current flame, you could decide to finally part ways with them this weekend as you can't be the only one doing the work in the relationship. On the flip side, if it's been all good, the two of you could decide to step into a new chapter together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

For some Gemini, someone you're interested in may not be able to give you the intimacy you crave while for the rest of you, it may seem like things between you and potential love matches are fizzling out as quickly as they start. Be wary of hitting a dating burnout. Take some time out to love you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have to be mindful of getting into a power struggle with your partner this weekend. Flexing your boundaries may be necessary. By that same token, be wary of getting sucked into a cat and mouse game with a potential lover. If you have to chase them down, it's probably not worth it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be eager to jump online or to mingle with people this weekend in the hopes of snagging a date, but be wary of putting desperate energy out into the cosmos as it tends to repel others rather than attract them. Slow down and focus on your nourishment and self-care. Love will come.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone that you're into or perhaps the dating game itself may be triggering all your insecurities about love this weekend. Try not to believe the hype though. Whatever your insecurities may be telling you right now isn't true. Re-frame and challenge your negative thoughts. You are lovable.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to examine (and challenge) the ways in which you let the past or old family dynamics/traditions get in the way of what you really want in love. Actually, what do you want, Libra? This is the weekend for you to get clear. Your love life should reflect your values and your values alone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to do a bit of house cleaning this weekend in terms of your ideas and perceptions. If you've been feeling like you've lost faith in love, then it's time to take a step back and work on rekindling love with yourself first. This weekend will provide you with the opportunity to do just that.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to love and relationships, remember that you define the rules of your experiences. While you may be looking for something substantial it doesn't mean you have to try hard to prove yourself worthy. Instead, allow potential matches prove themselves to you. Release the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Stop thinking you have to be in a perfect place in order to find the love that you want. Is it possible that you can find someone that truly cares for you as you are and where you are in your life? You don't have to be perfect. You just have to be authentic. Attending a social event could bring a love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Although you're known for being unconventional, this weekend you may be called to challenge the rigid beliefs or ideals that you have about love that may be blocking you from getting what you truly want. When it comes to your love life, recognize that you have the power to shape it how you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Could things be heating up between you and a friend or someone that may be in the friend zone? Before you go making anything official or taking things further, make sure it's not because you're settling or just going with the flow. Be crystal clear about what you want now because you'll get it.