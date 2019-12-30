Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We're at the dawning of a new year and a new decade this week. And with the Moon in dreamy and compassionate Pisces at the start of the week, we might find ourselves feeling a wide range of emotions that may include a mixture of being wistful or nostalgic and hopeful for what's to come.

Since the Moon in Pisces will be teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus and multiple planets in hardworking Capricorn between Monday and New Year's Day; we can use this visionary, yet practical astrological weather to not only dream up the kind of future we want, but also put in the actual work needed to bring that dream to life.

On New Year's Eve, the Pisces Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, heightening the magic and glamour in the air for the evening. On the flip side, this Moon-Neptune combo could also heighten feelings of tenderness and sensitivity for others that could be overwhelming. For those of us that might be feeling overwhelmed, this cosmic combination encourages us to reach out and connect to those that we love for warmth and support.

By Thursday, the Moon moves into fiery and adventurous Aries, giving us the jolt of the energy we need to start the new year off right. With brilliant Mercury teaming up with big thinking Jupiter in ambitious Capricorn early Thursday, we should get the clarity and vision needed to initiate or execute a successful plan. Though with the Moon in Aries fighting out with multiple planets in Capricorn by the second half of the day, we'll need to exercise patience with the process if we want to see results.

On Friday, motivating Mars moves to Sagittarius, giving us the desire and the drive to go after some of our biggest goals and to expand our place in the world. And with the Moon in Aries teaming up with love planet Venus in Aquarius early Friday, we can accomplish much with the help of our friends and community. Though with serious Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn getting in the mix, we're called to be very specific when it comes to pursuing our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're setting intentions and making a plan on the dreams and goals you'd like to make happen. Given the reputation you've been building, you're not far from success. However quickly you may want things to take off, now's the time where practice and patience make perfect. Remember, you're updating the definition on what success means to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've got your eyes on the future now and when it comes to moving forward, recognize there's some deep and long-held beliefs that you still need to challenge. A fresh approach and outlook is needed. Be open to learning as well as receiving help or support from your friends and community. Overall, it's time to be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a strong chance that you'll be ending the year on a financial high note, especially as a job offer or another type of a financial boost could come through for you this week. Though if you're not where you want to be, this week could give you some hope and direction on how to get there. Hint: you are worthy and loved. Time to write a new self-narrative.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Partnerships and collaborations are where you'll find the support and resources needed to execute your vision and get ahead. This week, seek out the people that can teach you, inspire you, or open doors for you. Don't be shy about initiating convos either as people want to connect with you. Just make sure to steer clear of the naysayers and know-it-alls.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The first half of this week you might find yourself ready to make a purge. Whether that purge includes cleaning house, your inbox, or things that aren't good for your body is up to you. Just keep in mind that improving your health and well-being are the major focus for you now, so is self-discipline. Slow and steady is your mantra for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love is in the air this week and if you're single and looking, you could strike up a love connection while out enjoying New Year's festivities. Already partnered up? Seek out ways to reconnect to each other and enjoy the magic in the air while you make plans for the future. Though while you're looking ahead make sure to celebrate how far you've come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Self-care and nourishment is your homework for this week, especially if you've been entertaining family or trying to put in some last-minute hours on the job. Know that sometimes, you can get much done by not doing much at all. Also know, that for now, the world can wait. Your job for now is to delve inward. Reflect, forgive, love, and move on where you need to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It might be hard to shut your brain off right about now, which is why this week invites you to get out of your head and into more things that you enjoy. New Year's Eve celebrations could be exactly what you need now, so make plans to get out and socialize. Meanwhile, your creative juices are flowing, which could open the gates to an exciting project for 2020.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel a bit more nostalgic and tender this week, and that's totally fine. It might be a good idea to keep festivities intimate with chosen family and friends rather than trying to go all out. You're setting the tone for the new year and sometimes less is really more. You're being asked to learn how to let passion and patience coexist.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're the star of the show now and as such, it's important that you embrace this role. Part of this may mean being a bit kinder and gentler with yourself (and with others too). Another part of this may be recognizing that you don't have to go it alone, wherever it is you might be going or going through. Learn from the past, no need to recreate it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not be in a festive mood this week, but you're reminded not to wall yourself away, even if you're not feeling social. Connecting with people that love you could be a balm for your soul, so reach out or accept an invite. The point here is recognizing that you matter. Don't take yourself for granted nor allow others to do the same. Show up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be focused on yourself and your needs now and that's a good thing. Instead of being enmeshed in what others are doing, your homework is to start giving time and effort to your long-term goals. There will be people that want to help you, so make sure that you're letting them know how they can help while being open to it too. Get yours.