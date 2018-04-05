Warning: What you're about to see may disturb you. Not in a scary way, though. Well, it's scary, but more like, scary-normal. Zach Braff and Dax Shepard swapped faces for a photo, and as it turns out, they're basically twins.

On April 4, Braff tweeted out an old before-and-after picture of himself with Shepard. The "before" was pretty normal. Nothing really out of the ordinary. Just him and Shepard standing side-by-side, Braff's hand on Shepard's shoulder, two buddies being buddies.

The "after" photo was also pretty normal. Again, nothing really out of the ordinary. Just Braff and Shepard standing side-by-side, Braff's hand on Shepard's shoulder, two buddies being buddies. Except ... not.

After doing a double, triple, and quadruple take at the pictures, it slowly becomes apparent that there's something a little off about the "after" photo. There's something ... different going on with Braff's face. And with Shepard's, too. It's hard to say what, though, but... Oh. Wait. They swapped faces. And yet, somehow, they still look exactly the same.

The "before" photo, according to Braff's tweet, was taken a while back by Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell. The "after" edit was likely done by a face-swapping app, and even Braff and Shepard were surprised by how eerily unchanged it looks.

"Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I. I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt," Braff wrote in a tweet accompanying the photos on April 4. "Am I the only one that finds this deeply disturbing but can't stop looking at it?" one fan wrote in response to the swap. "Nope," Shepard replied to the comment, pretty much immediately.

"For me, it's really the pictures in the left [column]," Shepard continued. "I mean, it almost appears that there was no swap there." My thoughts exactly. The similarities are freakish. "Today I learned Dax Shepard and Zach Braff don't look like each other, they just both look like Zach Braff," another fan chimed in. Yes. True. That is correct. And it's not the first time it's been pointed out, apparently.

In 2013, Shepard tweeted at Braff, "@zachbraff its been 2 hours since someone has pointed out that we look alike. I think twitter might be broken!" OK, so not only has someone pointed out how much they look alike before, it seems like it happens pretty much all the time. Which, now having seen their terrifying face swap, totally makes sense.

".@daxshepard1 Dax! I am honored to be as handsome as you," Braff replied to Shepard. "There's a buddy-cop movie with Ray [Romano] in this somewhere." Romano, according to an interview Braff did with Extra, is yet another celebrity fans think he resembles.

Fans are obviously now going to need to see a three-way face swap between Romano, Braff, and Shepard. Because if Shepard looks like Braff, and Braff looks like Romano, then wouldn't Romano and Shepard look alike, too?

Actually, on second thought, this may be too much to handle. This may be too much for the world to handle. Face-swap apps are entertaining because the results they typically produce are kind of terrifying in a fantastical way. They're terrifying in a way that could never, ever happen. They're terrifying in a way that's just not natural.

And that, my friends, is precisely why Braff and Shepard's face-swap photos are the most terrifying of all. Because they look entirely too natural, entirely too normal, entirely too real. It's hard to imagine how Kristen Bell sleeps at night, having now seen that her husband is just another Braff — having now seen the terrifying reality of the way-too-perfect Braff-Shepard face-swap.