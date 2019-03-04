Inclusivity in the fashion industry has been a long time coming for the Black community and plus size people. While the industry is improving, there's still plenty more work to do to include more sizes in clothing lines and more people of color on the runway. However, the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger collection (offers sizes 0-22) is push in a more inclusive direction for both marginalized groups.

During Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya debuted her first collection in collaboration with the Tommy Hilfiger fashion house. The actor-turned-designer revealed a ready-to-wear capsule collection of psychedelic prints in '70s-inspired silhouettes at the Art Deco-style Théâtre des Champs-Elysées. Not to mention all of the looks that went down the runway were sported by straight and plus size Black models.

The collaboration also marks the first time a Tommy Hilfiger collection has featured plus sizes at all, which was a request on Zendaya's part according to Women's Wear Daily.

Zendaya spoke in an interview with WWD explaining why inclusive sizing was a big factor for her as a designer.

"Size-inclusivity has been important to me always" Zendaya said. "If women in my family can’t all wear it, I don’t want to make it. We had plus size models [at the show], which Tommy has never done before."

As for including only Black women in the show, it was Zendaya's way of showing gratitude to those who came before her.

"We’re paying homage to these women who changed our legacy…and allowed for me and so many others to be here," Zendaya said. "I remember when my Vogue cover came out, Beverly Johnson [the first African-American model to land the cover of American Vogue] tweeted me congratulations, and I said 'This wouldn’t be possible without you.' This is about saying we appreciate and love you..."

The all-Black model casting featured famous faces from different backgrounds and eras of fashion. The models who walked the runway included Winnie Harlow, Halima Aden, Beverly Johnson, Precious Lee to name a few. While many Black models graced the glass stage looking fierce, no model walked out like the legendary Grace Jones, who closed the show. The fashion icon took her time dancing down to her own '70s single, “Pull Up to the Bumper” rocking short dreads, a gold turtleneck bodysuit, and a rainbow sequin blazer.

Zendaya also put her Black Girl Magic touch on all the glam going on behind the scenes. The former Disney Channel star enlisted the help of Black-owned beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs to make up the beautiful faces of each model. Zendaya brought on celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble to style the models' hair too.

The full collection is already available on the Tommy Hilfiger site, ranging in price from $25 to $1,200. The collection features an assortment of denim skirts and jackets, reddish-brown pleather, and trippy satin prints that encompass the vibe of '70s culture.

Zendaya is someone who embraces diversity of size, age, and ethnicity in her fashion work, which is what made this capsule collection groundbreaking. The only thing left to do now is to buy the best pieces and get groovin', baby.