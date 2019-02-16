It's said that astrology can offer some clues as to a person's basic personality, characteristics, and potentially even their strengths and weaknesses. That's what makes astrology such an interesting way of looking at the country's leaders. Did you know, for example, that the astrological signs most represented by U.S. presidents are Scorpio and Aquarius? Neither of our most recent presidents, Donald Trump nor Barack Obama, fall under those zodiac signs, however. Still, Trump and Obama's zodiac signs may give us insight into their leadership styles.

According to his biography on IMDb, Trump was born in Queens, New York on June 14, 1946. A certificate of birth Trump provided to Newsmax in 2011 confirms this and notes he was born at 10:54 a.m. That makes Trump a Gemini with Leo as his rising sign and a moon in Sagittarius, according to calculations done with the help of Astrosofa.

Obama's birth certificate, which was officially released by the White House, shows he was born at 7:24 p.m. on Aug. 4, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii. That reportedly makes Obama a Leo with a rising sign of Aquarius and a moon in Gemini.

But just what does all that mean? Or, more specifically, what can it tell us about Trump and Obama? Well, if you're of the opinion that the position and movements of certain celestial bodies can potentially influence things in the natural world or, at the very least, shed some insight on human personality traits, then the answer is quite a lot.

Traditionally, a Gemini like Trump is thought to have two different personalities which they can showcase to the world at will, hence the sign is represented by (and the word gemini literally translates to) twins. Horoscope.com describes them as "expert communicators" who "land on their feet in nearly any situation" and "can often turn their solitary daydreams into reality."

Similarly, Astrology.com describes a Gemini as traditionally having "strong opinions and personalities" and a need to often be "the center of attention." It also claims they're known for having an irresistible magnetism and refreshing intelligence and charisma.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Now, a person's rising sign is said to be illustrative of their outward self or how they're perceived by others. Leo rising signs are reported by Cafe Astrology to sometimes be "loud people who pay a lot of attention to their personal appearance (especially their hair)" and are "given to rash decisions, temper tantrums, and excesses."

Conversely, our moon sign is said to be representative of our inner selves or our emotions and instincts. Astrostyle.com claims those with a Sagittarius moon are optimistic, adventurous, and filled with a need to be free but can be prone to angry outbursts. They're also known for regularly and freely saying exactly what's on their mind, according to ThoughtCo.

Darren Hauck/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While Trump, as a Gemini, is an air sign, his predecessor is a fire sign. But Obama's not just any fire sign. Leos are traditionally considered to be the "leader" of the 12 zodiac signs as individuals under that sign generally demonstrate excellent leadership qualities, according to Horoscope.com. The site notes Leos like Obama can be bold, intelligent, warm, and courageous trail blazers intent on righting injustices while soaking up some of the spotlight too.

Interestingly, while those with Aquarius as their rising sign are said to generally be friendly and likable, they're also reported to be provocative, often looking to quietly get a rise from others, according to Cafe Astrology. One thing that likely helps individuals with Aquarius rising signs like Obama be great leaders — they're noted to be "the ideal collaborator" by ThoughtCo.

What's more, individuals who, like Obama, have a moon in Gemini are thought to have curious and versatile minds as well as talent when it comes to verbal or written communication skills, according to Stars Like You. But those with a Gemini moon don't just want to soak in new information and brainstorm, they want to share their ideas with others thanks to their social nature, according to AstroStyle. But for all their brainstorming, Gemini moons can be indecisive and struggle to follow through.

While examining the astrological signs of presidents can be fun, it's certainly nothing to base your vote on, no matter how much credence you put into astrology. But while I don't recommend taking candidates' birth charts to the voting booth, it's interesting to see where and how a president's sign appears to match up with their apparent personality and leadership abilities.