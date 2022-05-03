23 Abortion Funds In States With Trigger Bans To Donate To

Late on May 2, Politico published a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized the right to abortion in the United States, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 case that affirmed Roe. The draft, deciding the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, appears to have been written in February of this year. It contains a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, in which he calls the decisions “egregiously wrong” and suggests that the right to an abortion is not “deeply rooted” in U.S. history. The majority opinion suggests that at least five of the court’s six conservative justices — Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett — voted to strike down Roe.

While the draft may not reflect the final decision, and Roe is still the law of the land, abortion advocates have quickly mobilized to ensure that people who need to terminate their pregnancies can still do so. This is of particular concern in the 13 states that have so-called trigger laws, which would outlaw abortions in those states as soon as Roe is overturned. What’s more, nine states have unenforced pre-Roe bans still on their books, and four others are likely to enact new bans post-Roe, per the Guttmacher Institute. In total, the right to an abortion would be threatened or completely eradicated in 26 states if the landmark ruling were overturned.

“We want to make something very clear: Abortion is still legal,” says Debasri Ghosh, managing director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, in a statement emailed to Bustle. “Whatever happens next, abortion funds will continue doing what they do best — helping people get the abortion care they need, when they need it."

If you are looking to donate to abortion funds in the wake of the leaked draft decision, these local organizations are working on the ground to help people in trigger-ban states, where abortion access is most fragile.

Arkansas

The Arkansas Abortion Support Network provides patient escorting; financial and logistical support for the procedure, travel, lodging, and child care; and educational resources throughout Arkansas. With an extremely limited number of clinics in Arkansas, resources like travel support are vital to patients in need of an abortion.

Idaho

The Northwest Abortion Access Fund provides financial grants to hotline callers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. Grants can cover procedure funds and/or “practical support” such as travel and lodging. You can reach the NWAAF hotline at 866-NWA-AF10.

Kentucky

The Kentucky Health Justice Network has an Abortion Support Fund that directly supports those seeking an abortion in Kentucky. Its volunteers also provide services like transportation and interpretation to those who need it.

Louisiana

The New Orleans Abortion Fund works to provide necessary support to those seeking an abortion in Louisiana. Their site also emphasizes that their hotline is open to anyone in the Gulf South, with whom they will work to connect with funding and resources. You can reach their hotline at (844) 44-ABORT.

Mississippi

The Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund provides funding for abortions, Plan B, lodging, travel, and childcare, as well as services like Spanish translation and abortion doulas. Their site notes that these resources are available to all Mississippi residents, “regardless of where they seek abortion care.”

Missouri

The Missouri Abortion Fund works directly with clinics to provide financial support to patients who cannot cover the full cost of abortion services.

North Dakota

The WIN Fund offers grants to qualifying patients in North Dakota to cover a portion of abortion costs. Their funding also covers services such as transportation, childcare, and birth control.

Oklahoma

The Roe Fund provides financial assistance as well as emotional and logistical support to low-income Oklahoma residents seeking an abortion.

South Dakota

The Justice through Empowerment Network provides financial support to South Dakota residents seeking an abortion. It also cover costs like travel, childcare, food, the morning-after pill, and more. JENSD’s site states that, if a patient is unable to receive an abortion in South Dakota, they will work to ensure they can travel to another state where this service is available.

Tennessee

The Mountain Access Brigade is a volunteer-run abortion doula collective offering services to the Appalachian Mid-South (primarily eastern Tennessee). Along with financial support to those seeking an abortion, the organization works to provide educational resources, “non-judgmental emotional support,” and logistical services to the surrounding community.

The Abortion Care for Tennessee Fund works directly with clinics throughout Tennessee to provide financial assistance for patients seeking abortions.

Texas

Utah

According to their site, the Utah Abortion Fund is the “first and only fund in Utah affiliated with the National Network of Abortion Funds.” The fund provides financial assistance to those seeking an abortion, and also works to offer education throughout Utah “to build power around abortion, birth, and reproductive health access in the Beehive State.”

Wyoming