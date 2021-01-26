Every New GOP Congresswoman, Explained In One Sentence Each

Unlike the blind support offered by the Trumpists, Pro-Trumpers are ardent supporters of the former president because of his standing in the Republican Party. They may disagree on certain issues but are careful about how they express disagreement. Examples in Congress include Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Stephanie Bice (OK-5): The 47-year-old, who upset former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn, is the first Iranian American to serve in Congress and challenged the electoral certification of the 2020 vote.

Kat Cammack (FL-3): As the youngest incoming Republican congresswoman, Cammack, 32, is using her experience as deputy chief of staff for her predecessor, Rep. Ted Yoho, to oppose abortion and support election fraud claims after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Michelle Fischbach (MN-7): After over two decades in Minnesota public office — as a state senator and lieutenant governor — the 55-year-old ran on a traditionally conservative agenda of pro-guns, pro-walls, and anti-abortion, and with a campaign that highlighted her “commit[ment] to helping President Trump,” an approach that ultimately flipped her congressional seat from Democratic control.

Yvette Herrell (NM-2): In 2018, the 56-year-old, who’d served as a state legislator since 2011, ran unsuccessfully for this district, in a loss she now blames on voter fraud, but her second run — in which she ran an arguably misogynistic ad against her primary challenger — was successful, making her the first Republican Native American woman elected to Congress. (She self-identifies as white, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.)

Ashley Hinson (IA-1): The 37-year-old Iowa lawmaker, who served two terms in the state legislature, prioritizes “family values” and, like many of her newly elected colleagues, doesn't think Twitter should have banned Trump, but has said that President Joe Biden’s mask mandate would be congruent with Iowa’s governors’.

Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27): The daughter of Cuban immigrants, 59, was endorsed by Trump and ran an anti-socialism campaign, which paid off in her Florida district, which is 72.7% Hispanic.

Victoria Spartz (IN-5): In Indianapolis’ conservative suburbs, the 42-year-old Ukrainian immigrant painted her story as the “American dream,” drawing on classic Republican values like limited government while not overwhelming her campaign with her support for the former president.

Michelle Steel (CA-48): As one of the first Korean American women in Congress, the 65-year-old immigrant — who is, ironically, tough on immigration and doesn’t support California’s Sanctuary State Law — used her campaign to prioritize cutting taxes, and was the only elected official to greet Trump at LAX on his first official visit to the state as president in 2018.

Beth Van Duyne (TX-24): Before being informally tapped to the “conservative squad,” the now 50-year-old wrote an Islamophobic rant on Facebook in 2015 while serving as a Texas mayor, which preceded being picked by Trump to oversee housing and urban development in Texas and its surrounding four states.