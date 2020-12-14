Politics
To become No. 46, Joe Biden is counting on a few key procedural steps between now and Jan. 20.
https://media3.giphy.com/media/WzN55eG5zQ9w8MPGZs/giphy.gif
Capitol Hill is preparing for a Jan. 20 inauguration, when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president, respectively. But before any oaths are taken, these four events need to happen.
Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Members of the Electoral College, called electors, will meet in each state and vote on the next president and VP, ultimately sending their decisions to Vice President Mike Pence.