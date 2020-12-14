Politics

Here’s What To Expect Before Inauguration Day

To become No. 46, Joe Biden is counting on a few key procedural steps between now and Jan. 20.

By Brianna Kovan

Capitol Hill is preparing for a Jan. 20 inauguration, when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president, respectively. But before any oaths are taken, these four events need to happen.

Monday, Dec. 14

Members of the Electoral College, called electors, will meet in each state and vote on the next president and VP, ultimately sending their decisions to Vice President Mike Pence.

