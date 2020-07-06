JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
This November, all eyes will be on the U.S. Senate, where both parties are fighting to claim majority leadership. In Senate Watch 2020, we'll bring you weekly updates, including races to watch, expert predictions, and interviews with the key players. This week, tap along for a recap on where both parties stand.
Republicans currently have the upper-hand in the chamber, holding 53 of 100 seats. Democrats hold 45 seats, plus two Independent senators who caucus with them. For simplicity's sake, let's say that Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.
This November, 35 seats are up for election.