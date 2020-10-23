“He’s A Very Confused Guy,” & Other Winning Lines From The Presidential Debate

When President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden walked onto the stage at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the final 2020 presidential debate, their accessories spoke volumes. Biden entered wearing a mask. Trump did not. The debate, fittingly, kicked off with the two candidates answering how they will handle the COVID-19 pandemic as the country heads into a "dark winter," as Biden said. As the evening went on, their policies, or lack thereof, were just as divergent as their choice of mask. “He’s a very confused guy," Biden said at one point.

On COVID-19 deaths:

Trump didn’t hesitate to speak about his own COVID-19 diagnosis, promising that there is a vaccine coming soon. "I can tell you from personal experience that I was in the hospital. I had it. And I got better," he said. "And I will tell you that I had something that they gave me, a therapeutic, I guess they would call it, some people could say it was a cure. But I was in for a short period of time and I got better very fast or I wouldn't be here tonight. And now they say I'm immune. Whether it's four months or a lifetime, nobody has been able to say that, but I'm immune.”

Biden, however, insisted that he has forfeited his right to lead the nation due to his alleged mishandling of pandemic: "Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

On responding to the virus:

“I’m going to shut down the virus — not the country. It’s his ineptitude that caused us to shut down the country in a large part,” Biden explained of how he will handle the current pandemic differently than Trump. Trump responded, “I want to open the schools ... We have to open our country or we’re not going to have a country.” Biden then returned to a sentence he's used before: “The cure cannot be worse than the virus itself.”

On national security:

When it came to recent news that Russia, China, and Iran are actively involved in meddling with the U.S. election, Biden made it clear that “any country that interferes with American elections will pay a price” because “they’re interfering with American sovereignty.”

On health care:

The issue of health care is at the forefront of the election cycle. On Nov. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for California v. Texas, a case in which the court will decide whether the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that most Americans buy insurance or pay a penalty is unconstitutional. If it is ruled unconstitutional, it could leaving millions of citizens uninsured.

“I’d like to terminate Obamacare, come up with a brand-new brilliant health care,” Trump said. “We have 180 million people out there that have great private health care … Joe Biden is going to terminate all of their plans.” Biden wants to build on ACA. “I’m going to pass Obamacare with a public option. It will become Bidencare."

On immigration:

According to Trump, his administration is “trying very hard” to reunite the 545 children whose parents haven't been located. “Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people,” he said. He then, again, blamed the Obama administration for the cages housing children.

Biden countered, “These 500-plus kids came with parents. They separated them at the border.” He then promised to protect the Dreamers, adding, “I’ve made it very clear [that] within 100 days I’m going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people. And all of those so-called Dreamers, those DACA kids, they’re going to be immediately certified again to be able to stay in this country and put on a path to citizenship.”

On racial issues:

Welker described "the talk" that many BIPOC parents in America have with their children in order to ensure their safety against police brutality. Biden credited his daughter, social worker Ashley Biden, for educating him on racial relations. “I never had to tell my daughter if she's pulled over ... for a traffic stop, put both hands on top of the wheel and don't reach for the glove box because someone might shoot you,” he said. Republicans, including Vice President Pence, have denied that systemic racism exists in this country. Biden acknowledged it plainly and powerfully: “There is institutionalized racism in America.”

Then Trump claimed that no one has done more for the Black community than him, except maybe President Lincoln. "I’m the least racist person in this room," he said, unironically. Biden responded, "This guy is a dog-whistle as big as a fog horn."

More to come...