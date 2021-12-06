If you want to start collecting art but have no idea where to begin, then why not try photography? That’s the case made by Ellen Stone, CEO of Public Offerings Ltd, a London agency seeking to showcase new talent from often-unseen perspectives.
"Becoming an ‘art collector’ sounds lofty and unachievable but we’re overthinking it,” says Stone. “The reality is that you simply start buying pieces which you identify with and say something to you.
“Photography is the most accessible art form because it captures a time in history; a human evolution; a movement; a feeling.”