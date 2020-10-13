Election 2020

Voting’s Never Been This, Well, Cool

A new nonpartisan group is giving voting an Instagram-friendly rebrand.

By Brianna Kovan

Voting gets a bad rap. Apologies to all AP U.S. History teachers and real-life Leslie Knopes, but "civic duty" is an annoyingly stuffy turn of phrase.

Enter a new group.

The nonpartisan organization I Am A Voter hopes to change that. Started in 2018, the all-volunteer team aims to make voting, well, cool. It's led by a team of PR and marketing gurus, talent agency veterans, and activists — including actors Sophia Bush and Debra Messing.

