Election 2020
A new nonpartisan group is giving voting an Instagram-friendly rebrand.
Voting gets a bad rap. Apologies to all AP U.S. History teachers and real-life Leslie Knopes, but "civic duty" is an annoyingly stuffy turn of phrase.
The nonpartisan organization I Am A Voter hopes to change that. Started in 2018, the all-volunteer team aims to make voting, well, cool. It's led by a team of PR and marketing gurus, talent agency veterans, and activists — including actors Sophia Bush and Debra Messing.