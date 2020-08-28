5 Moments You Missed From The RNC

Election 2020
From Abraham Lincoln to suburbs under siege
From Aug. 24 to 27, the Republican party held its national convention, split between Charlotte, NC and the White House. The week featured political bigwigs such as Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott alongside the president's family.
Throughout the convention, speakers leaned on President Lincoln as their Republican forefather, and no one as explicitly as Pence, who talked to viewers from the site of Lincoln's childhood home in Lincoln City, Indiana. (Historians argue that due to party realignment over time, "Trump’s party has embraced the ideas Lincoln opposed.")