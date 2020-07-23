These 9 Senate Races Are Tight, According To A Powerhouse Political Organizer

Senate Watch 2020
The woman behind Vote Save America offers the Election Day crystal ball we crave — and predicts the Senate outcome.
Courtesy of Crooked Media
In 2014, Shaniqua McClendon was working on the reelection campaign for North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan (D), who ultimately lost by 1.7%, less than 50,000 votes, to Sen. Thom Tillis (R). Six years later, the former White House intern is back, leading Crooked Media's voter-engagement initiatives and trying to flip the Senate seat back to Democrats.
Crooked Media is the parent company of Pod Save America, the breakout political podcast from a quartet of former Obama aides. Now in its third year, the podcast racks up millions of listeners per episode.