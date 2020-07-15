New Senate 2020 Polls Look Promising For Democrats

Senate Watch 2020
Will it affect the chamber’s majority come November?
This November, all eyes will be on the U.S. Senate, where both parties are fighting to claim majority leadership. In Senate Watch 2020, we'll bring you regular updates, including races to watch, expert predictions, and interviews with the key players. This week, two races switched from "Lean GOP" to "Toss-up."
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Republicans currently hold a three-seat majority in the chamber, which they're hoping to defend come November. There are multiple toss-up races on the horizon, and last week, Politico labeled two additional states "toss-ups": Iowa and Montana.