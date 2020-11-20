The Hardest Working Woman In Professional Baseball

Rule Breakers
As the Miami Marlins' new general manager, Kim Ng assumes a role she's long been eyeing.
Last Friday, the Miami Marlins announced that Kim Ng will be the team's next general manager. In assuming the role, Ng, 52, will be the first woman and East Asian American to run a Major League Baseball team.
Jon Soohoo/WireImage/Getty Images
It's been a long time coming: Since starting her career with an internship at the Chicago White Sox, she's worked for the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Major League Baseball writ large.