Rule Breakers
The Biden administration aims to fast-track the process.
Elizabeth Fernandez/Moment/Getty Images
In 2016, during President Obama's second term, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced an initiative to put nineteenth-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, replacing a portrait of President Andrew Jackson.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Initial designs for the new bill were completed in 2016, and feature Tubman smiling softly, wearing a collared coat and white scarf. A statue of Jackson would be depicted on the back of the bill.