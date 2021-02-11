Rule Breakers

A Brief History Of The Push For Harriet Tubman On The $20

The Biden administration aims to fast-track the process.

Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images
By Leila Barghouty

Elizabeth Fernandez/Moment/Getty Images

In 2016, during President Obama's second term, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced an initiative to put nineteenth-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, replacing a portrait of President Andrew Jackson.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Initial designs for the new bill were completed in 2016, and feature Tubman smiling softly, wearing a collared coat and white scarf. A statue of Jackson would be depicted on the back of the bill.

