What To Know About The West Coast Wildfires

In a devastating new record, over 3.1 million acres have burned in California this year.

David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images
By Brianna Kovan

The West Coast is burning. San Fransisco awoke to a Martian orange sky. In Portland, Oregon, the Air Quality Index is labeled hazardous. In a news cycle that reads increasingly dystopian, these wildfires, spurred and aggravated in part by climate change, aren't necessarily a surprise. Their scope is nonetheless surprising. Here's what to know about the damage.

David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

1. More than 3.1 million acres have burned in California this year.

That’s roughly the size of Connecticut. It's the state's largest swath of land ever destroyed by fires.

