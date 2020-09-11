News
In a devastating new record, over 3.1 million acres have burned in California this year.
The West Coast is burning. San Fransisco awoke to a Martian orange sky. In Portland, Oregon, the Air Quality Index is labeled hazardous. In a news cycle that reads increasingly dystopian, these wildfires, spurred and aggravated in part by climate change, aren't necessarily a surprise. Their scope is nonetheless surprising. Here's what to know about the damage.
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
That’s roughly the size of Connecticut. It's the state's largest swath of land ever destroyed by fires.