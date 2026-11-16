Coming up with original gift ideas during the holidays can feel like a full-time job, especially if you’ve run through every iteration of scarf, sweater, and candle. Thankfully, gifts that make a splash are out there waiting for you — you just have to know where to look. This list is packed with cool gifts that provide plenty of wow factor, so you’ll be just as jazzed to wrap them up as your recipient will be to tear into them. So if you’re in a shopping rut, scroll on for some slam-dunk ideas that are way more impressive than what you’re used to.

1 A Smokeless Tabletop Fire Pit For Long, Lingering Evenings Outside Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit See On Solo Stove For a gift that’s cozy, festive, and impressive all at once, the Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit delivers. It’s versatile for just about anyone on your list: Entertainers will love it for patio dinner parties, homebodies will appreciate snuggling up with a book next to it, and campers will look forward to toting it along on their next wilderness adventure. The smokeless design eliminates the number-one annoyance of traditional wood-burning fires and the stainless steel construction isn’t just sleek and modern — it’s also designed to stand up to years of enjoyment. The Mesa XL weighs just 2.3 pounds and takes up just 7 inches of surface space, and you can opt for a smaller version if you prefer something even more compact.

2 A Top-Grain Italian Leather Toiletry Bag With Separated Compartments Quince Italian Leather Dual Compartment Toiletry Bag See On Quince Traveling feels a bit more luxe when your toothpaste and comb live inside this dual-compartment toiletry bag. The bag has a high-end look and feel, thanks to the top-grain Italian leather construction that’s available in rich shades like cognac, garnet red, taupe, and navy. (The leather is sourced from a tannery certified for using sustainable practices, so it’s a buy you can feel good about, too.) The spacious top compartment opens wide for easy viewing, eliminating the frustration of digging around and searching, while the bottom compartment unzips to reveal storage for smaller items as well as straps for a toothbrush, razor, or makeup brushes. It’s a thoughtful gift for frequent travelers or anyone looking forward to an upcoming trip.

3 A Plush Blanket & Comforter Set That’s Cozier Than You Can Imagine Bedsure 2-in-1 Comforter Set (6 Pieces) See On Amazon Cozying up for a long winter’s nap is a lot more tempting when you gift this two-in-one comforter set. It comes with a soft, prewashed comforter paired with a plush faux fur blanket — use them separately or snap them together to create a double-layer of comfort. Pillowcases and plush shams are included, too, so you can pretty much transform your bed setup into a cloud-like haven. It comes in sizes from twin to oversized king and the color selection makes it easy to find an aesthetic match.

4 A Hand-Painted Ceramic Bowl That’ll Make Even Soup & Cereal Feel Special ALMA Hand-Painted Microwavable Soup Bowl See on Amazon If you love a practical gift that still feels special, this hand-painted ceramic soup bowl is a beautiful option that’s guaranteed to get use. The oversized loop handle makes it easy to carry from the kitchen to the couch, and the dishwasher- and microwave-safe material means your recipient won’t have to think twice about heating up a bowl of tomato soup. It comes in more than a dozen colorful, floral designs, all with a wavy rim for a unique, boutique-worthy design touch.

5 A Lamp With A Levitating Light Bulb That Feels Like Magic VGAzer Magnetic Levitating Light Bulb Lamp See On Amazon You don’t have to be a kid to appreciate a little magic. This lamp uses the power of magnets to make the light bulb float and spin (nope, it’s not just an optical illusion), creating a mesmerizing effect on desktops and side tables. The energy-efficient LED bulb is designed to last up to 50,000 hours and features a visible filament for a vintage-inspired look and a warm, cozy glow. If you’re shopping for someone who loves an out-of-the-ordinary gift, this is sure to please.

6 A Cookie Subscription Box For Anyone Who Appreciates The Sweeter Things In Life Goldbelly Monthly Cookie Subscription See On Goldbelly Who wouldn’t want a box of cookies to show up on their doorstep once a month? Instead of you having to bake a batch and trudge to the post office, Goldbelly will do it for you, providing enough treats for six to eight people each month. Each delivery features a different selection, from traditional cookies you might spot in an Italian bakery to colorful sprinkled cookies that look like a mini celebration. And since the batch shows up in a cute tin or box, each month feels like opening a new present. You can choose from subscriptions that range from three months to indefinitely, making it easy to stay within your budget preferences.

7 A Classic Nylon Weekender With Luxury Vibes At A Lower Price Point Quince Voyage Nylon Dual Compartment Weekender See On Quince The jet-setter in your life will get lots of use from this nylon weekender from Quince, a brand known for luxury-grade products at friendlier price points. The bag is a well-designed travel companion with a wide-opening main compartment that makes it easy to spot what you need, two strap options (handles and crossbody), and a padded laptop compartment that handles devices up to 13 inches. Even better, the zippered bottom compartment gives you a place to stash your shoes where the soles won’t get on your clean clothes. And it’s built for longevity: The water-repellent nylon stands up to surprise storms and the metal feet elevate the bag off the ground.

8 A Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard For The Person Who’s Always On The Go Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad See On Amazon If you know someone who travels for work, takes full advantage of their remote job, or simply writes a tome every time they send a text, this foldable Bluetooth keyboard will be a hit. The 6-ounce keyboard folds up to a mere 4 by 6 inches, making it easy to slip in a purse or tote, then folds out to a full 12 inches for easy typing. The included touch pad lets you do away with an extra mouse and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 48 hours. It’s widely compatible (phones, tablets, laptops of any sort) and the color selection feels a lot more interesting than just choosing between standard black and gray.

9 A Shower Lamp That Adds Major Relaxation To Daily Routines EZVALO Shower Lamp See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of adding some mood lighting to your shower; it can make an ordinary task feel a lot more like a relaxing moment to pause. The IP65 construction is designed to stand up to steam and splashes, so you can set it on a shower shelf, the ledge of the tub, or just the bathroom counter. The lamp gives off a soft glow that’s much more gentle than the overhead light and the accompanying remote lets you toggle between colors if you’re in the market for something beyond standard warm white. Since your recipient probably showers, why not make the experience a little better?

10 A Tailgating Table That Turns Pre-Game Hangs & Camping Into A Party Camerons All-In-One Tailgating Table See On Amazon Whether it’s an NFL game, Little League, or just a weekend in the woods, this tailgating table will keep the snacks and drinks at the ready. When set up, it features four cupholders, an insulated cooler at the base, and a mesh basket that holds a bowl of snacks (chips, anyone?). It collapses easily and can be stored in the included carrying case — throw the strap over your shoulder if it’s a hike between your car and the designated hangout zone.

11 A Cult-Favorite Apron Worn By High-End Chefs Hedley & Bennett Crossback Apron See On Hedley & Bennett If you have a home cook, baker, or grill master in your life, a quality apron is an amazing way to let them know you see their skill (and appreciate it). The cult-favorite apron from Hedley & Bennett has been worn by high-end chefs like Nancy Silverton and Top Chef winner Richard Blais, making it a truly special gift for anyone who spends time in the kitchen. The cross-back straps are designed to distribute pressure and go easy on your neck, making it wearable for long kitchen sessions, and the pockets are perfect for meat thermometers, cooking tools, and (of course) your phone. Choose from multiple colors and denim washes.

12 A Cozy, Puffy Outdoor Blanket From Rumpl Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket See On Rumpl Give the gift of warmth, whether your recipient is a camper, football fan, or someone who just appreciates hanging out in the backyard no matter the season. The Rumpl puffy blanket offers a layer of insulated warmth courtesy of post-consumer recycled materials. It’s water resistant and machine washable, so getting caught in the rain and coffee spills are no big deal. Paracord corner staking loops keep it secure in wind and the cape clip lets you wear it around your shoulders hands free. It comes in solids as well as designs inspired by national parks, sunsets, and landscape scenes.

13 A Honey-Infused Hair Perfume That Adds Shine With Every Spritz Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume See On Amazon Perfume is a classic gift for a reason, but this perfume for hair feels a lot more original. Infused with honey, it actually nourishes hair as it fragrances it, softening strands and adding shine. The light mist helps it distribute evenly, so it won’t cling to just one spot and weigh hair down. Perfect for beauty obsessives and those who wouldn’t mind adding something unique to their fragrance collection, it comes in three floral-forward scents.

14 A Therapeutic Eye Mask With Massage, Heat, & Compression Therabody SmartGoggles See On Therabody The SmartGoggles from Therabody are self care taken to the next level. With a 100% blackout design, the goggles offer compression, massage, and heat therapy for a full sensory experience, making them the perfect gift for anyone in need of a little relaxation (or in need of relief from frequent headaches). Each session is customized to you; the goggles boast a biometric sensor that measures your heart rate, then vibrates at a lower frequency to help create a sense of calm.

15 A Water Droplet-Shaped Weather Glass With Crystals That Change With The Atmosphere Uncommon Goods Weather Changing Water Droplet See On Uncommon Goods If you know someone who obsessively checks their weather app (or someone who just loves conversation-starting decor), this storm glass will be a gift that provides endless fascination. Shaped like a water droplet, the interior creates crystal formations that shape-shift with atmospheric changes. Want to download a little history with your gift? Storm glasses like this were used by navigators dating back to the 19th century (although you’d have been hard-pressed to find one that looks this cool).

16 A Salt & Stone Body Wash Discovery Set With Delicious Scents Salt & Stone Body Wash Discovery Set See On Amazon This body wash discovery set from Salt & Stone feels luxe (beautiful scents, aesthetic packaging), but is all but guaranteed to be used, making it a special gift you know won’t go to waste. The set includes four earthy scents, like saffron and cedar and santal and vetiver, transforming any standard shower into an aromatic relaxation session. The body wash itself is a gel formula infused with brightening vitamin C and hydrating hyaluronic acid, leaving skin soft and smooth.

17 An Airy Cotton Robe That Makes Every Morning Feel Spa-Like Quince Soft Layered Turkish Cotton Robe See On Quince This cotton robe from Quince is an elevated staple that’s cozy enough for winter but lightweight enough to keep wearing through the summer. It’s made from prewashed long-staple Turkish cotton, all in four layers for an airy, cloud-like feel. The shawl collar and tie closure keep the look classic, while the oversized patch pockets are perfect for stashing your phone when you step out to get the mail. The soft color options give it a spa feel, making it a truly impressive gift option.