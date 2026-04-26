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60 Crazy Things On Amazon Under $20 With Amazing Reviews
They may seem crazy, but reviewers would beg to differ.
Sometimes, it’s the most unusual things that are the most useful. From a unique way to store your eyewear to an ironic office product, the items on this list may seem a little strange at first, but they have won over reviewers far and wide. Without further ado, these crazy things on Amazon have truly remarkable ratings from reviewers — and they start at just $6.
1Suncatchers That Cover The Room In Rainbows
Hang these suncatchers in a window and enjoy what happens to the entire room. When the sun pours in through that window, the room will fill with rainbows. “We hung these in our kitchen window, and now there are little rainbows all over the room every morning and evening,” wrote one reviewer. “It looks amazing.” Choose from seven styles.
2A Flip Toy That Helps You Focus
Remember that folded paper, fortune teller game you played as a kid? These fidget sensory toys capture that same mesmerizing folding and flipping action, but this time with permanence and texture. No matter how often you flip, fold, and fiddle with it, it will keep on going. “The multiple textures and movement of the toy are great, and it doesn't make any noise, which is even better,” wrote one reviewer. This is a set of four in a variety of colors.
3Glasses That Assemble Into A Fish
Bring water to the table with style by setting these fish-inspired tumbler glasses down next to a pitcher of cold water. It is actually a stack of stylish glasses, each one a different shape. When stacked, they become a fish. Individually, they are delightful, too. “Nice weight to them,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s fun to have each a different design, yet they all go well together as a set.” Choose from two colors.
4Flying Car Air Fresheners That Actually Work
Toss the cardboard air fresheners you picked up at a gas station and replace it with these adorable animals flying airplanes under the power of your air vents. Drop a scent pack into the engine. Clip the aircraft to the vent. And watch as the airflow spins the propellers and scents your interior. Choose from six characters.
5Lights That Make Your Shower Magical
Turn every bath or shower into a relaxing event with these shower lights. Stick them to a wall or ceiling and use the remote to create a mood. There are 15 colors and two modes to choose from, so you can create an ambiance that relaxes you, energizes you, or gets you into the mood you are looking for. A timer function turns them off when your ablutions are done. They are rechargeable, and this is a pack of two.
6A Vase That Gives Your Plants A Mood
Hang this face vase on the wall and fill it with flowers to create a work of art with character. Choose a trailing flowering vine to create a full head of hair. Use an upright bloom for a perky personality. You can use it as a planter, too, if you like by removing the drainage hole stopper. Use your imagination and create a stunning display. Choose from three colors.
7Eye Masks That Make You Look Silly
When you take a moment for self-care, don’t forget to make an impression on anyone who might check on you or bring you snacks. This chill out eye mask makes your spa time as much fun for the people around you as it is for you. These googly eyes will get a laugh while they de-puff your eyes or help serums absorb. There are five looks to choose from.
8The Cutest Chicken Coasters
Ditch the boring coasters. These chicken coasters bring a funny visual to every cuppa. They are so cute, you might promote them to wall hangings, but they protect your table from heat and will make everyone who sits at your table smile. This is a pack of four in four colors. Choose from two styles.
9A Botanical Building Set That Results In Gold Roses
This rose building set is both a beautiful piece of decor and a relaxing activity. “These are so pretty and easy enough to build, but still a good fun challenge,” wrote one reviewer. You can adjust the length of the stem to suit the vase you want to put them in.
10An Alarm Clock With A Crystal Ball That Shows You Space
Create a NASA mood in your bedroom with this space alarm clock that has a three-dimensional solar system display that looks like a crystal ball and serves as a night-light. It displays the time, wakes you with an alarm that has five volume levels, and can be dimmed to darken the room. It comes in two colors.
11Patches That Fix Floppy Earrings
With these ear lobe support patches on the job, you can wear those studs that droop, the hoops that pull your ears, and pretty much any earring you want, no matter what shape your lobes are in. “A complete game changer for me,” wrote one reviewer. “I never thought I'd be able to wear hoops comfortably again.” They stick to the back of your ear, concealing enlarged holes and supporting the weight of your earrings, making them comfortable to wear.
12A Ceramic Diffuser That’s A Cute Animal Taking A Bath
Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the bath of these cute animals to scent your room. “A capybara diffuser?” wrote one reviewer. “What is cuter than that?” This ceramic stone infuser is a simple way to make a small room smell terrific. You don’t need to plug it in, light anything, or assemble a fussy reed arrangement. Just set it down, choose a scent, and enjoy.
13An Alien That Delivers Your Love Note
People are in love with this adorable crochet alien that holds a sign with a love note on it. Give it once and it keeps delivering your message every day. “It’s amazing,” wrote one reviewer. “She loved it!” wrote another. “It is now hanging from her rearview mirror in her car, which makes me happy.”
14A Magnetic Goose To Hold Your Keys
Set this adorable magnetic goose on a shelf or counter and hand her your keys. She will hang onto them for you. She will hold anything that’s metal, in fact. Hand her the scissors while you craft. Ask her to hold a metal sign. Arm her with a knife. She is practical and decorative. Choose from two colors.
15A Window To The Mouse Inside Your Walls
Stick this mouse hole decal to a wall, stair riser, or cabinet to create the impression that a charming, cartoonish family of mice is living inside. You have caught this one in a private moment, reading on the throne. But what else is happening in there? “Just a little whimsy tucked in a corner,” wrote one reviewer. “Makes me happy.”
16Fridge Magnets From Super Mario
Adorn your fridge with this set of retro Super Mario fridge magnets, and the kitchen will always be a place to have fun. “I find my husband rearranging them all the time!” wrote one reviewer. “Every time I have guests they play with it. It's a whole lot of fun!!” wrote another. This is a set of 20.
17A Transformable Fidget Spinner
Tap into your love of Transformers by playing with these transformable fidget spinners. They assemble and reassemble into lots of shapes. And they do it easily, so you can use them to distract your fidgety self while you concentrate. “A simple, entertaining, and creative fidget toy,” wrote one reviewer. Choose from 10 options.
18A Magnet Puzzle To Help You Relax
Put down the phone and relax with an activity that calms your mind instead of enraging you. This magnet puzzle set is perfect. The pieces snap together magnetically. The result is a beautiful piece of decor. And the act of assembly is a salve to the nervous system. “A calming and enjoyable activity, perfect for unwinding,” said one reviewer. “They look stunning displayed on my fridge.” Choose from four designs.
19A Pot That Turns Your Plant Into A Snail
Turn a few plants into an animal art show by potting them into this cute ceramic planter pot. The perfect size for a succulent or other small greenery, they have a drainage hole in the bottom, so your plant won’t get root rot. And the look is a charming homage to the art of natural history. Choose from six animals.
20This Incredible Chicken Pillow
If you enjoy a good sight gag, you will love this chicken pillow. Arrange it on the couch, in the bed, or in a bowl on the dining room table. It will get a laugh every time. “I hung it on my wall, and everyone loves it,” wrote one reviewer. “It's incredible.” Add the stuffed green onion or the stuffed chicken leg to complete your vision.
21The Drum That Makes Music When It Rains
Whether you get out the mallets and play this rain drum yourself, give it to a child to encourage calming musicality, or find a spot for it in the garden and let nature be the composer, you will love the sound — 11 tones in the key of C — it makes. “I love this drum and the lovely sound it makes when it rains,” wrote one reviewer. “Amazing.” It comes in four colors.
22A Dumpster Fire Pen For Emergencies
When you are reduced to penning a missive, things have gotten bad. Why not use this dumpster fire pen to scribble that angry note, those meeting notes, or even to acknowledge to coworkers a job well done? “There is always a fire to put out,” wrote one reviewer. “The team loves them.” This is a pack of 48 pens. You can choose from two color schemes.
23This Snag Repair Tool That Fixes Sweaters
With the right snag repair tool in hand, it is surprising how easy it is to fix a pulled thread on a sweater, coat, or any garment. What was once a wardrobe disaster is now a 30-second fix. “I was about to donate a sweater,” wrote one reviewer. “It had about 10-12 snags that were very noticeable. But this little tool captured them all, and now you cannot even find where they once were.”
24The Glass Ducks You Didn’t Know You Needed
These mini glass ducks are so cute that you will find a million uses for them. Create a duck family scenario on your bathroom vanity. Fill a vase with dusks. Add them to your fairy garden, plant pots, or other creations. “The crystal is smooth and heavy, and the features resemble standard rubber ducks exactly,” wrote one reviewer.
25A Tactile Toy For Imaginary Food Play
These mini fast-food squish toys make the perfect party favor, imaginative play toy, or fidget. They are cute, tactile, and realistic enough to use for tea parties and other play dates. “More than just a sensory toy,” wrote one reviewer. “My daughter loves ‘serving’ them to her guests. [...] They're also incredibly satisfying to squeeze, [...] a great way to relieve stress.”
26The Cute Ducks That Hide Your Toilet Bolts
If hiding ducks is a habit you can’t quit, these duck toilet bolt covers are must have. They cover the rather ugly, somewhat hidden bolt on the base of your toilet with a cute duck. It’s a great way to hide a corroded situation or just add a bit of whimsy to your decor. This is two ducks and you can choose from four styles.
27Storage Containers That Are So Cute & Handy
Keep all those small items — cotton swabs, floss picks, earring backs, and hair ties — neatly organized in your travel bag, everyday bag, or bathroom with these cute, practical portable storage containers. They are sized just right for the task, snap open and closed easily, and come in different colors so you can color-code. Choose from seven color options.
28A Night-Light That Might Be A Crystal Ball
When the mood calls for candlelight, this sphere smart night-light is a more versatile option. Set it on your desk and turn off the bright overhead light. Use it in the bedroom for soft lighting. Or use it to light a dark corner or hallway for guests. It has 20 lighting options. You can control it with the button, remote, or an app on your phone. It will even match the rhythm of the music on your phone.
29This Vase That Evokes A Science Lab
Turn those cuttings you want to propagate into a science-forward display with this stylish plant propagation station. An LED light in the wooden base illuminates — and encourages — the rooting process so your plants thrive while entertaining you. It has three light modes and nine brightness levels so you can use it for ambient lighting in all sorts of situations.
30Pencils That Write Rainbows
Bring some color and fun to your sketches, journaling, or doodles with these rainbow pencils. Each one draws a different colorful pattern on the page. “Extremely fun to draw with,” wrote one reviewer. “You don't know what color will come next, you just have to go with it!”
31A Shower Mat That’s Like A Daily Pedicure
This shower mat has the most delicious texture. It scrubs your feet like a loofah, giving them a mini pedicure, as you shower. And because the underside is grippy, it makes your shower much safer, preventing you from slipping in a patch of conditioner or lather. Choose from three colors and two sizes.
32A Cure For Hard Brown Sugar
Drop this brown sugar saver into your jar of sugar, and you will not find yourself looking for an ice pick next time you bake cookies. The terra-cotta disc keeps the sugar soft by keeping it moist. Soak it in water, drop it in with the sugar, and seal the jar up. That sugar will be easy to access until it is gone. You can also use it to keep goods dry by baking it in the oven before dropping it in the container.
33A Shopkeeper’s Bell For A Whimsical Home Upgrade
Want a small, charming alert whenever someone goes through a door? This shopkeeper’s door bell is just the thing. It sticks magnetically (or with adhesive) to a door and emits a gentle tone whenever the door is opened. It looks beautiful, too. “I have these on every exterior door,” wrote one reviewer. “Just hearing the bell jingle makes me smile.” Choose from two colors and four shapes.
34A Cure For Smelly, Post-Cooking Hands
If you have been handling fish, onions, or garlic, it is difficult to get the scent out of your hands, even with a good hand soap. This rub away bar uses physics to get the job done with no soap at all. The molecules that cause that aroma bond with the steel of this cute garlic-shaped metal piece. It pulls the scent off your skin and eliminates it. Choose a garlic- or fish-shaped bar.
35Cats That Hide On Door Hinges
Turn a simple door hinge into a moment of contemplation by adding these noble, cat hinge heads to that space. They are easy to install since they are magnetic and fun for people to discover. “SO FREAKING CUTE!!” wrote one reviewer. “Whimsical but subtle.”
36A Lamp That Brings The Moon To You
It’s not too late for you to go to the moon! Bring it into your living space by setting this moon lamp on your desk or bedside table. It’s realistic and loaded with features. Choose a bright white light to use is as a reading light. Set it on a warm, colored light to relax. It has five colors and can be dimmed down so low that it will soothe you to sleep.
37The Candle Holder With A Cat
Bring some whimsy to your candle game with this cat tea candle holder. The cat sits on the edge of the dish, warming their paws as your candle burns. “A great kitty decoration for your home/office, wherever,” wrote one reviewer. “It has versatile uses besides holding a candle — a jewelry dish, desk paper clip holder, decorative beads, etc.” Choose from three colors.
38A Charger For All Of Your Tech
You want to pack this charging station along on your next trip. It folds up into a tidy package, but when you arrive and set it on your bedside table, it becomes the most useful accessory in your kit. Lie your phone on one side and your watch and AirPods on the other. Everything will charge from one outlet, so you are powered and ready to go in the morning. It comes in five colors.
39A Hammock For Grooming The Pup
This dog grooming hammock will not only turn your pet into a moment of comedy, but it will also make it so much easier to groom the little wiggler. “If your dog gives you a hard time when it’s time to clip their nails then you need one of these,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s also hilarious to see their faces while they are in it.” It even comes with the grooming tools.
40A Capybara To Charge Your Phone
You could use the boring charger that came with your watch. But wouldn’t you rather have a charging stand that’s a capybara wearing a straw hat? Thread the charger into the tray he’s holding and set your watch down. You can enjoy the cuteness while waiting for it to charge. “I laugh most days when I look at it,” wrote one reviewer.
41A Clever Fidget Keyboard
If you need to distract your fingers with a mindless activity to focus, this keyboard fidget toy is perfect for the task. “A fun and satisfying sensory tool that mimics the feel of typing, complete with LED lights and a convenient key chain attachment,” wrote one reviewer. It comes in seven styles and two sizes.
42A Light For Your Toilet
Turn your toilet into an illuminated throne with these simple night-lights that hook over the bowl and turn on when they sense movement in a dark bathroom. Choose the color that suits the mood of your nocturnal wanderings, and it does the rest. “Makes my bathrooms look amazing,” wrote one reviewer. This is a pack of two.
43This Pen With 9 Tools Built In
Tuck this multi-tool pen into your pocket protector, and you will be ready for much more than math. Whip it out to open a bottle, light your way, fix your glasses or bike, measure, or use it as a level. It has nine handy tools hiding in this mild-mannered pen. It comes in four colors.
44A Bike That Cuts The Pizza
Turn pizza night into a sport with this bicycle pizza cutter that races through crust and toppings to slice your pie in record time. When not working, it sits in a cute bike stand on your counter, bringing Tour de France vibes to your kitchen.
45A Startled Bee To Hold Your Toothpicks
This toothpicks holder is so cute, you will want to put it out where everyone can see it. That way, everyone will also know where to get a toothpick when they need one. It’s easy to fill since it opens in the middle, and the toothpicks, hilariously, are delivered via the startled bee’s butt. (Because it’s a stinger!)
46Sardine Bag Chips For Maximum Freshness
You could clip bags closed with duct tape or a clothespin. But these sardine bag clips are much cuter. “Makes me smile when clipping a chip bag,” wrote one reviewer. If sardines aren’t your jam, they come in four other shapes. This is a pack of four.
47The Escape Tool You Can Clip To Your Key Chain
Be ready for any in-car disaster by clipping this key chain car tool to your keys. It has a glass breaker and seat belt cutter, so you will never get trapped in a wrecked car. You will be that person who can come to the rescue, too, if you happen upon a disaster. Choose from 11 colors.
48Slippers That Clean The Floor
Pull on your mop slippers and scuffle through your morning. Not only will you look strange, puppy dog cute, and stylish, but you will be cleaning the floors as you go. “I have four cats, and these work great for keeping fur under control,” wrote one reviewer. “I love that the bottoms Velcro off for washing. Saves time from constant swiffering.” Choose from three styles.
49A Moody Toast Seat Cushion
If your chair is a bit too hard, this toast seat cushion will fix that. It will also bring a dose of hilarity to your work and leisure time. Each one is a different mood, so you might need more than one. “Super cute and comfy,” wrote more than one reviewer.
50A Collection of Kitchen Gadgets In A Key Chain
Stock up on tools with this kitchen gadget set that does everything from slice pizza to grate cheese to peel vegetables. The five tools are all gathered together onto one ring to make outfitting a new kitchen or a camping kit fast and easy. “Every tool is perfectly functional, no wasted space on this tool ring!” wrote one reviewer.
51A Dragon That Cleans Your Microwave
Who knew that dragon’s breath was so good at getting a microwave clean? Fill this cute fire breather with water and vinegar and nuke him for a couple of minutes. Then you will be able to wipe away all the softened muck with ease.
52Tiny Scissors For Travel
How many times have you hunted for, searched for, or begged to borrow a pair of scissors while traveling? Drop these mini travel scissors in your travel kit, and that will never happen again. They are perfect for snipping a loose thread, removing a label, and much more. Choose from three colors.
53Shoe Covers For Easy Dusting
Pull these mop slippers over your shoes and have a dance party. It will soften the sound if you have neighbors and make it easy to execute those moves on the hardwood floor. Get the whole family involved because this is five pairs, and your floors will be so clean at the end of your soiree.
54An Arcade Game Light Switch Cover
Turn an ordinary light switch into an homage to your gaming youth with this arcade light switch plate that installs right over your current rocker-style light switch. “It looks fantastic!” wrote one reviewer. “Just like the controls on an old school upright game cabinet. [...] If you’re an old school gamer! This is a must-have!”
55A Glass Bowl That Looks Like A Baggie
Remember the moment in school when someone pulled out a plastic baggie with a tasty snack in it, and you enjoyed it together? This handblown glass bowl will take you back to that simple pleasure. Set it on a table, filled with candy, and everyone can relive happy playground moments. “A fun way to share treats in the office,” wrote one reviewer.
56Mosaic Coasters That You Can Make Yourself
Creating these glass mosaic coasters is a fun project that will help you relax and focus. And when it’s done, you will have a beautiful place to set a beverage. “A fantastic craft to complete in a few days,” wrote one reviewer. “You make the design so it’s yours alone and unique.”
57A Tiny Gaming Device For Your Key Chain
If you enjoy the occasional video game, this programmable game key chain is a new angle on retro games. It’s fun to play — alone or with others — and you might learn to program while you are at it. IT comes with 60 games and you can also build your own. “Perfect for not only any gamer, but for anyone who's into programming or wants to learn programming,” wrote one reviewer. “So much fun to mess around with!” It comes in two colors.
58A Microwavable Stuffed Animal That’s Cozy & Weighted
This cuddly plush bunny offers comfort in more ways than one. Hug its impossibly soft fur for emotional support. Pop it in the microwave to warm it up, and it will calm aches and pains or take the chill off of a cold bed. It’s weighted to give its love substance and comes in 10 cute animal options.
59A Shower Lamp That Changes Color
Harsh overhead lighting in the bathroom steals much of the relaxation and self-care from your shower. This shower lamp brings mood lighting to your ablutions. Set it anywhere. Choose from eight light colors to set the mood you need. Adjust the brightness to create a calm environment. Enjoy. It’s waterproof, rechargeable, and easy to operate with wet hands.
60A Laundry Basket That Makes The Job Simple
Stash this turtle collapsible laundry basket near the dryer so you always have a way to carry a load to its destination. It folds up super small and expands quickly, and can hold an entire load. “I especially love that I can slip it right into the dryer, spin the drum, and scoop the clothes straight onto the turtle,” wrote one reviewer. It comes in two sizes and four colors.