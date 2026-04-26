60 Crazy Things On Amazon Under $20 With Amazing Reviews

If you enjoy the occasional video game, this programmable game key chain is a new angle on retro games. It’s fun to play — alone or with others — and you might learn to program while you are at it. IT comes with 60 games and you can also build your own. “Perfect for not only any gamer, but for anyone who's into programming or wants to learn programming,” wrote one reviewer. “So much fun to mess around with!” It comes in two colors.