As the holidays creep ever closer, you’re likely getting more serious about your gifting needs — especially if you’re shopping for those with impeccable taste. Enter Michael Kors. The brand, known for its heritage-quality craftsmanship and contemporary designs, is a natural choice if you’re trying to impress the fashion-minded on your list. And since few sensations are as elite as scoring a splurge-worthy gift at a shockingly good price, you’re going to want to get your “add-to-cart” finger ready. The brand’s Black Friday sale is officially on, and you can snag select styles of luxe, covetable goodies at 25% off sitewide. The sale is so good, it’ll have you fully embracing a one-for-you-one-for-me gifting approach.

Michael Kors’ vibe is glamour, but the sort of glamour that actually fits into your day-to-day life. The label’s latest silhouettes make it effortless to check off even the toughest names on your list. From ultra-chic convertible crossbody bags to timeless bucket totes, scroll on for a selection of the brand’s most luxe handbags. With 25% off select styles, the time to shop is now.

A Luxe Convertible Bag That Goes From Day To Night

The convertible strap is just one of the reasons this Michael Kors’ Nolita pochette bag makes such a stellar gift; since it can be styled either as a shoulder bag or carried as a top handle bag, it’s almost like getting two chic bags in one. Offered in rich pebbled leather or a statement-making zebra-print calf hair, the texture looks and feels like a splurge from the moment they unwrap it — and it’ll only look better with use. The simple curved silhouette leaves ample room for styling, leaning dressy or casual depending on outfit choice. It’s the gift you give someone who prefers a day-to-night accessory.

An It-Girl Mini Bag That’s Party-Ready

For holiday festivities and beyond, the Jana Extra-Small crossbody bag ought to be on your gifting radar. The boxy silhouette features a zipper that runs around the front rather than the top, which lends it a vintage-meets-modern glamour that’s amplified by its compact size. Whether you select the silver-studded version, or one in gorgeous leather, it has a cool-girl sensibility — the kind of silhouette you’d expect to see on an A-lister leaving that impossible-to-get-into club. At 7.5-inches wide and 4.75-inches high, it houses the essentials, like an iPhone Pro Max, along with lip gloss and even a small wallet. And since it features a detachable strap and a top handle, the look can be tailored to the outfit and occasion.

A Buttery Suede Tote That Holds It All

Crafted from pure suede, this buttery tote is the luxurious replacement for that ratty one they’ve been carting around for ages — prepare for an effusive thank you note. Its 11.75-inch width and 12.5-inch height make it a thoughtful choice for commuters, or that person on your list forever running errands. You can fit a water bottle and a tablet, or the small shopping bags that quickly get unwieldy looped around a wrist. The final hero feature: a shining, chunky chain that drapes across the front of the bag. It gives the slouchy silhouette polished edge, dressing up the adjustable shoulder strap.

Even More To Explore

This is just a sampling of the chic offerings you’ll find during the Michael Kors Black Friday sale. Once you’ve finished matching the bags on this list to the right person on your list, be sure to peruse the other of-the-moment gifts on offer. You’ll find shoes, wallets, and runway-ready outfits. With select styles offered at 25% off, prepare to get maximum bang for your *very chic* buck.