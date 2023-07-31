Bustle’s Favorite Back-To-School Finds From Walmart.com

Whether you're heading back to campus or into the office this fall, it’s likely you’re feeling the seasonal urge to completely reinvent your style. We’re right there with you but totally get that listening to that calling can get expensive.

To make things as easy (and affordable) as possible, we’ve curated a selection of must-have fashion, beauty, home, and tech finds to add to your cart before fall’s arrival. Shop the perfect everyday tote bag, noise-canceling Apple headphones for your morning commute, or even the perfect statement headband for a night out — all from Walmart.com.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fashion

Tech

Home

Beauty